Actor Ryan Ashton should win the 2018 Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series" for his acting work on "The Young and The Restless." 

Ashton's Emmy reel is quite impeccable, and it showcases his range as an actor. He shows the audience many sides to his evil character Zack Stinnett on the popular daytime series The Young and The Restless in a performance that is raw, gripping and compelling. Towards the end of the scene, the viewer will be drenched with a wide spectrum of emotions.

The nominated scene takes place in a hotel room, where his vindictive character shows up with a gun opposite actress Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) and Daniel Hall (Scotty Grainger). The sex trafficking story-line is pure Emmy bait as is, and Ashton commanded the entire reel for its entire seven minutes and 20 seconds duration. Simply put, it is television acting at its finest.

Another major advantage that Ashton has is that he is the sole nominee from The Young and The Restless, with three of his fellow nominees coming from Days of Our Lives, which may very well split the vote. His closest competition comes from veteran actress Vernee Watson (known for her role in Welcome Back, Kotter and for playing Will Smith's mom in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), who was nominated for her portrayal Stella Henry on General Hospital.

Tune in on April 29 to see if Ryan Ashton wins this 2018 Daytime Emmy category.