Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Kristos Andrews, Jade Harlow take 'The Bay' fans down memory lane Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     36 mins ago in Entertainment
"The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin, celebrated its 10th anniversary, and in the first two episodes of Season 6, Emmy winners Kristos Andrews and Jade Harlow reminisce about some of their most memorable scenes.
Pete Garrett (2020 Outstanding Lead Actor winner in a Digital Drama Series winner Kristos Andrews) and Lianna Ramos (2020 Outstanding Lead Actress winner in a Digital Drama Series winner Jade Harlow) fill each other in on crucial moments in both of their personal ab lives, and they share their true feelings on how they felt about those complex moments.
These two special episodes include flashback scenes over the last decade, and they featured many clips that won the show and the actors multiple Daytime Emmy Awards in the digital categories.
Lianna paid homage to the memory of her on-screen mother Janice (Lilly Melgar), especially since Lianna modeled her new fashion line after "a strong, vibrant woman." The cinematography is beautiful and visually-striking.
Most impressive was the fact that the newer scenes in these two episodes were filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic under strict social distancing protocols, becoming of the first digital series to resume filming.
Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great episodes to come from The Bay in the future, as Season 6 unveils later in the year.
To catch the latest episodes of the hit digital drama series The Bay, check out the Popstar! TV website.
More about Jade Harlow, Kristos Andrews, The Bay, Gregori J Martin
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
CISO’s are key to make companies security safe under COVID-19 Special
CRISPR-based COVID-19 test can produce results in one hour
Mark Edward Wilows talks about 'Forever and A Day' audio drama Special
Extinction Rebellion unfurls banner on Eiffel Tower
U.S. employment rates show the extent of the red - blue divide
Review: Melissa Archer and Brandon Beemer soar in 'Their Killer Affair' Special
Lawmakers challenge new Kyrgyz PM as embattled president told to stay
Fauci says Trump campaign ad twists his words on virus
Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula focal point of mass marine die-off
Op-Ed: Trump wants to protect the legacy of Christopher Columbus?