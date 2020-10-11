Special By By Markos Papadatos 36 mins ago in Entertainment "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin, celebrated its 10th anniversary, and in the first two episodes of Season 6, Emmy winners Kristos Andrews and Jade Harlow reminisce about some of their most memorable scenes. These two special episodes include flashback scenes over the last decade, and they featured many clips that won the show and the actors multiple Daytime Emmy Awards in the digital categories. Lianna paid homage to the memory of her on-screen mother Janice (Lilly Melgar), especially since Lianna modeled her new fashion line after "a strong, vibrant woman." The cinematography is beautiful and visually-striking. Most impressive was the fact that the newer scenes in these two episodes were filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic under strict social distancing protocols, becoming of the first digital series to resume filming. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great episodes to come from The Bay in the future, as Season 6 unveils later in the year. To catch the latest episodes of the hit digital drama series The Bay, check out the Pete Garrett (2020 Outstanding Lead Actor winner in a Digital Drama Series winner Kristos Andrews ) and Lianna Ramos (2020 Outstanding Lead Actress winner in a Digital Drama Series winner Jade Harlow ) fill each other in on crucial moments in both of their personal ab lives, and they share their true feelings on how they felt about those complex moments.These two special episodes include flashback scenes over the last decade, and they featured many clips that won the show and the actors multiple Daytime Emmy Awards in the digital categories.Lianna paid homage to the memory of her on-screen mother Janice (Lilly Melgar), especially since Lianna modeled her new fashion line after "a strong, vibrant woman." The cinematography is beautiful and visually-striking.Most impressive was the fact that the newer scenes in these two episodes were filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic under strict social distancing protocols, becoming of the first digital series to resume filming.Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great episodes to come from The Bay in the future, as Season 6 unveils later in the year.To catch the latest episodes of the hit digital drama series The Bay, check out the Popstar! TV website More about Jade Harlow, Kristos Andrews, The Bay, Gregori J Martin Jade Harlow Kristos Andrews The Bay Gregori J Martin