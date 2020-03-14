Special By By Markos Papadatos 52 mins ago in Entertainment On March 13, Harmony (Inga Cadranel) has checked back into "General Hospital," and she is back wreaking havoc in Port Charles. The commissioner of Port Charles, Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry), received a text message stating to keep quiet about her son TJ missing and to expect a visitor. Harmony shows up at her door and Jordan is confused. It turns out that Harmony is working for Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and she is his messenger. She informs Jordan that Cyrus, the head of a drug cartel, wants her to be his inside person at the police department, and he wants her to preoccupy her officers with other things, otherwise, TJ will pay the price if she doesn't follow his orders. "Cyrus will communicate your orders through me," she tells Jordan. Jordan stands her ground and informs Harmony that she is an accomplice to kidnapping and extortion all while she is on parole. Jordan was continuous proof that her son is alive if she were to do this, with pictures of the date and time every day. Harmony reassures Jordan that she will relay that message to him and leaves. The Verdict Overall, it is interesting to see Harmony bumps into her daughter, Willow ( Katelyn MacMullen ), who is having dinner with Chase (Josh Swickard) at Charlie's Pub. She extends her support to her daughter during this complicated time in her life after the baby switch news, where Wiley was not her biological son. Willow and Chase think that Harmony is now a changed person, but once she gets a text message, she takes off since she has to get to "work."The commissioner of Port Charles, Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry), received a text message stating to keep quiet about her son TJ missing and to expect a visitor. Harmony shows up at her door and Jordan is confused. It turns out that Harmony is working for Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and she is his messenger. She informs Jordan that Cyrus, the head of a drug cartel, wants her to be his inside person at the police department, and he wants her to preoccupy her officers with other things, otherwise, TJ will pay the price if she doesn't follow his orders. "Cyrus will communicate your orders through me," she tells Jordan.Jordan stands her ground and informs Harmony that she is an accomplice to kidnapping and extortion all while she is on parole. Jordan was continuous proof that her son is alive if she were to do this, with pictures of the date and time every day. Harmony reassures Jordan that she will relay that message to him and leaves.Overall, it is interesting to see Inga Cadranel back in General Hospital, in this intense new storyline for her, as an accomplice for Cyrus. She continues to play a character that viewers love to hate and she does that in a controlled fashion. Well done. Tune in to General Hospital to see where this storyline goes. More about Inga Cadranel, Harmony, General hospital Inga Cadranel Harmony General hospital