Special By By Sarah Gopaul 49 mins ago in Entertainment This week’s releases include the final chapter in a sex-fuelled trilogy; the first season of a cutting-edge series; the anniversary edition of an acclaimed war drama; and a game of rugby for god and country. Blood and Glory (DVD) MVD Visual The first act conveys Willem’s depressing reality as he finds his home destroyed and learns life will be brutal in the camp since they are not protected as prisoners of war since militias are not considered official military. Though it’s clear most of the captives are men who took up arms to defend their land, there’s a curious Irishman whose story is never revealed. Even though the majority of the people on the island seem to object to the colonel’s tactics, they all appear helpless to stop him. The film gains momentum as the Boers train for the rugby match, though it’s still a rollercoaster of emotions. For anyone unfamiliar with the sport, it also provides a nice primer so everyone is on the same page during the match. Special features include: commentary by director Sean Else; deleted scenes; and theatrical trailer. (MVD Visual) Dear White People: Season One (DVD) Lionsgate Home Entertainment Many of the actors from the film signed on for the movie and even though it many ways it picks up where the film left off, the series is also a standalone narrative that exists outside of its predecessor. Each chapter is dedicated to the perspective of one character and, at first, revolves around the controversial black-face party that was the climax of the film. Each of the characters is engaging and harbouring secrets they don’t want anyone to discover, though they vary in gravity. However, even though the party is an important instigator in the series, the chief incident occurs later and involves a security officer drawing his weapon – an upsetting event that often has an all-too-familiar ending. Special features include: commentaries for chapters I and X with creator Justin Simien; “Dear White People: Art as Activism”; and “Filming Chapter V.” (Lionsgate Home Entertainment) Fifty Shades Freed (Blu-ray, DVD & Digital copy) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Instead of action beats at regular intervals, this movie features a sexual act approximately every 10 minutes for the first hour. Moreover, if they’re not having sex, then at least one of them is in some state of undress for an equal number of scenes. But the oversexed picture does not make up for the worst narrative in the series (what there is of a story anyway). While it’s expected these films will be erogenous, sacrificing a coherent (and even remotely empowering) narrative for more nudity is a disservice to the fans. The scary stalker plot is just another reason for Christian to be controlling, while everything about Jack’s pursuit is contrived to propel the conflict between the newlyweds. When there’s only about an hour of script left once you remove the soft-core close-ups, more care should be taken to ensure it’s at least somewhat plausible and not just an overwrought music video. Special features include: deleted scene; “The Final Climax”; and “Christian & Ana By Jamie & Dakota.” (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) The House That Dripped Blood (Blu-ray) Scream Factory This is a horror anthology from 1971 containing four harrowing tales of ghouls, monsters and witchcraft and featuring some of the best of the genre. Cushing plays a man obsessed with a familiar woman in a wax museum, while Lee is a widower rigorously strict with his young daughter in spite of her teacher’s protests and Pitt is the co-star in a vampire movie whose star falls under the power of costume cloak. The fourth tale is about a writer haunted by his latest, murderous creation. The stories are excellent, providing mystery and suspense, and pulling the viewer into the house’s perilous history, though the inspector may be less convinced. Special features include: commentary by film historian/author Troy Howarth; commentary with director Peter Duffell and author Jonathan Rigby; interview with second assistant director Mike Higgins; “A-Rated Horror Film”; The Amicus radio spots collection; radio spots; still gallery; theatrical trailers. (Scream Factory) Manifesto (DVD) MVD Visual Whether or not one is interested in the political or artistic movements performed by Blanchett, her chameleon-like transformations are a good reason to check out this picture. The 13 segments were shot over 12 days for a multi-screen film installation by Julian Rosefeldt and then stitched together to form a 90-minute movie. For those curious, there’s a There are no special features. (MVD Visual) Paradox (Blu-ray & DVD) Well Go USA This is an interesting crime drama with the action you’d expect from a movie that stars Koo and Jaa. When Lee realizes the cops’ by-the-book tactics will take too long, he branches off to conduct his own investigation that has no rules. In the meantime, the local police do their due diligence, which leads them to part of the criminal syndicate that’s connected to a much larger group. If one is familiar with the illegal trafficking in Thailand, it’s not difficult to put the pieces together; although there are a few plot holes to ignore along the way. The flow of the film is uneven, but it doesn’t subscribe to the typical Hollywood direction for these types of movies. There are no special features. (Well Go USA) Saving Private Ryan 20th Anniversary Edition (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & Digital copy) Paramount Home Media Distribution In 1998, this was one of the most talked about films of the year. It won five Oscars and two Golden Globes, including best director for Steven Spielberg from both. Though the filmmaker is better known for his fantasy and sci-fi pictures, he’s also made a number of war dramas over the years and this is undoubtedly one of his best. Its realism and authentic heroism are captivating as these group of men do what must be done rather than what they want to be doing. Moreover, the cast is exceptional — led by Hanks, but supported by so many other top-notch actors, particularly Sizemore, Burns and Goldberg. The new high-def transfer gives extra life to the mud and blood that surrounds the soldiers on what feels like a fool’s errand. The bonus features share in-depth interviews with Spielberg, who discusses his approach to the film; the actors, who describe their experiences in boot camp and on lifelike battlefield; and the consultants who made sure they got it right. Special features include: “An Introduction”; “Looking into the Past”; “Miller and his Platoon”; “Boot Camp”; “Making Saving Private Ryan”; “Re-Creating Omaha Beach”; “Music and Sound”; “Parting Thoughts”; “Into the Breach: Saving Private Ryan”; “Shooting War”; and theatrical and re-release trailers. 