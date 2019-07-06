Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Levittown - On July 5, acclaimed stand-up comedian Eric Lyden performed a headlining show at Governor's Comedy Club in Levittown on Long Island. As Lyden took the stage, he was open about his age and marital status, sharing that he is 48, married with three children (two girls and a boy). He started doing comedy 20 years ago, and he travels a lot for his job. He met his wife while he was working on a cruise ship, and he is an equal opportunity offender, thus making fun of everyone. He revealed that his wife, who is Asian-American, has a Master's degree, and whenever they argue it feels like a lawyer vs. a third grader (the latter implying him). For Lyden, one of the perks of being a comedian is that there is no Human Resources Department, and he gets paid to say jokes and things most people would get fired for in their jobs. Lyden did some neat impersonations of Sylvester Stallone, Robert DeNiro, and Ray Liotta from Goodfellas, where he reenacted the "Why did you do that Karen?" scene to the tee. He acknowledged that having children and being a parent is the hardest yet most important job on the planet. He shared that we check on kids as if they are pot roast in the oven, and for parents to get some alone time together, they make sure kids are away. Lyden admitted that his sense of humor is the cause of most of his arguments with his wife. He ended the show by offering the audience some insightful advice. The Verdict Overall, Eric Lyden's set at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island was clever, witty and hilarious. All of the comedians did a solid job on stage. Lyden is worth seeing whenever he comes to town. One will not be disappointed. His show at Governor's in Levittown garnered an A rating. The lovely comedian Michele Fox served as emcee of the evening, and she was joined by two equally exceptional comedians John Ziegler and Olga Namer, all of which were superb, and they were able to warm up the stage for headliner Eric Lyden.As Lyden took the stage, he was open about his age and marital status, sharing that he is 48, married with three children (two girls and a boy). He started doing comedy 20 years ago, and he travels a lot for his job. He met his wife while he was working on a cruise ship, and he is an equal opportunity offender, thus making fun of everyone.He revealed that his wife, who is Asian-American, has a Master's degree, and whenever they argue it feels like a lawyer vs. a third grader (the latter implying him). For Lyden, one of the perks of being a comedian is that there is no Human Resources Department, and he gets paid to say jokes and things most people would get fired for in their jobs.Lyden did some neat impersonations of Sylvester Stallone, Robert DeNiro, and Ray Liotta from Goodfellas, where he reenacted the "Why did you do that Karen?" scene to the tee.He acknowledged that having children and being a parent is the hardest yet most important job on the planet. He shared that we check on kids as if they are pot roast in the oven, and for parents to get some alone time together, they make sure kids are away.Lyden admitted that his sense of humor is the cause of most of his arguments with his wife. He ended the show by offering the audience some insightful advice.Overall, Eric Lyden's set at Governor's Comedy Club on Long Island was clever, witty and hilarious. All of the comedians did a solid job on stage. Lyden is worth seeing whenever he comes to town. One will not be disappointed. His show at Governor's in Levittown garnered an A rating. More about Eric Lyden, governor's, Comedian, Comedy, Club Eric Lyden governor s Comedian Comedy Club