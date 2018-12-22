Op-Ed: Derren Brown's 'Sacrifice' is the best magic special on Netflix

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment World-renowned British mentalist Derren Brown has a major reason to be proud. His "Sacrifice" special was chosen by this editor as the best magic special on Netflix in 2018. In this Netflix special, Brown tries to take away a male volunteer's prejudices against a specific immigration group, where an ultimate sacrifice will be involved, in order to make a hero. Brown is challenging this person's beliefs, while simultaneously proving that he is the greatest master of psychological manipulation and illusion of our time. He is so well-spoken, and his presentation skills are second to none. He sustains the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the Netflix special. Derren Brown in 'Sacrifice' Photo Courtesy of Netflix For more information on internationally recognized magician and mentalist Derren Brown in the Netflix special 'Sacrifice' Photo courtesy of Netflix Read More: Derren Brown chatted with Sacrifice earned a rave review from Digital Journal , and rightfully so. Brown constantly pushes the envelope, and his latest special hits the viewer like a shot in the heart.In this Netflix special, Brown tries to take away a male volunteer's prejudices against a specific immigration group, where an ultimate sacrifice will be involved, in order to make a hero. Brown is challenging this person's beliefs, while simultaneously proving that he is the greatest master of psychological manipulation and illusion of our time. He is so well-spoken, and his presentation skills are second to none. He sustains the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the Netflix special.For more information on internationally recognized magician and mentalist Derren Brown , check out his official website : Derren Brown chatted with Digital Journal about Sacrifice and he spoke about the digital transformation of the entertaiment industry. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com More about derren brown, Special, Magic, Netflix, Sacrifice derren brown Special Magic Netflix Sacrifice