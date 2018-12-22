Op-Ed: Derren Brown's 'Sacrifice' is the best magic special on Netflix

Email
article imageOp-Ed: Derren Brown's 'Sacrifice' is the best magic special on Netflix

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
World-renowned British mentalist Derren Brown has a major reason to be proud. His "Sacrifice" special was chosen by this editor as the best magic special on Netflix in 2018.
Sacrifice earned a rave review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. Brown constantly pushes the envelope, and his latest special hits the viewer like a shot in the heart.
In this Netflix special, Brown tries to take away a male volunteer's prejudices against a specific immigration group, where an ultimate sacrifice will be involved, in order to make a hero. Brown is challenging this person's beliefs, while simultaneously proving that he is the greatest master of psychological manipulation and illusion of our time. He is so well-spoken, and his presentation skills are second to none. He sustains the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the Netflix special.
Derren Brown in Sacrifice
Derren Brown in 'Sacrifice'
Photo Courtesy of Netflix
For more information on internationally recognized magician and mentalist Derren Brown, check out his official website.
Derren Brown in the Netflix special Sacrifice
Derren Brown in the Netflix special 'Sacrifice'
Photo courtesy of Netflix
Read More: Derren Brown chatted with Digital Journal about Sacrifice and he spoke about the digital transformation of the entertaiment industry.
This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com
