Op-Ed: Derren Brown's 'Sacrifice' is the best magic special on Netflix

World-renowned British mentalist Derren Brown has a major reason to be proud. His "Sacrifice" special was chosen by this editor as the best magic special on Netflix in 2018.
Sacrifice earned a rave review from Digital Journal, and rightfully so. Brown constantly pushes the envelope, and his latest special hits the viewer like a shot in the heart.
In this Netflix special, Brown tries to take away a male volunteer's prejudices against a specific immigration group, where an ultimate sacrifice will be involved, in order to make a hero. Brown is challenging this person's beliefs, while simultaneously proving that he is the greatest master of psychological manipulation and illusion of our time. He is so well-spoken, and his presentation skills are second to none. He sustains the viewer's attention for the entire duration of the Netflix special.