Actress Ciara Hanna (Yellow Ranger in "Power Rangers Megaforce") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have become close with so many of my fans and have met some amazing people throughout the years just by attending Comic Cons and I can't wait until I am able to attend again," she added. "I didn't have any initial plans on doing anything for Comic Con at home but now you have me thinking of it and I have the case of the 'phomos.' So I shall be checking it out and brainstorming," she said. On life in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, "I have been definitely adjusting during this pandemic. I am a combination of extrovert and introvert so my introvert side is completely content while my extrovert side is losing its mind. I think it is important during this time though to take advantage of it and slow down. We live in such a fast world and being forced to slow down, reflect, and change is a unique opportunity." "I started classes online that I never had time to do, I started new hobbies, I started new career paths that I never had the confidence to do before, I feel like I have become a better version of myself during this pandemic. I feel more aware of the world and ironically in such an unknown state we are in right now, I feel clarity," she said. For Hanna, she described her experience playing the Yellow Ranger in Power Rangers Megaforce as the "absolute best experience." "If you asked seven-year-old me that I would be a Power Ranger one day, I'd say 'yeah right,' yet here I am," she exclaimed. "It was very big shoes to fill in a franchise that has been going on in the United States since 1993 but it is such a warm welcoming family that I am so proud to be a part of. It's intimidating to be a 'role model' for kids around the world but it is the most rewarding. I have met such amazing human beings that have touched my heart and changed my life because of Power Rangers," she acknowledged. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Hanna (@ciarahanna20) on Apr 2, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT On being an actress in the digital age, she elaborated, "It is very weird being in the digital era of entertainment. I started acting/modeling when I was about eight years old and it is completely different now. Even in the last 10 years, it has dramatically changed. There are a lot more opportunities but there is also a lot more competition. You are constantly being told to be 'like this' or 'like that' and to me, if you oblige to that, you will lose yourself. I pride myself with using my platform on social media to be as authentic and open as possible. I want my fans to trust me and I want my fans to think of me as a friend." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "If you really love it, don't give up. Everyone has their own journey so never compare yourself to others. We live in a world of social media and it is so easy to compare ourselves to others and their successes but don't." "Always try and be the best version of yourself and that one role that is meant for you, will come. Patience is so important. It could take a thousand auditions but that one can change your life. So don't give up," she added. Actress Ciara Hanna Brad Everett Young It was a thrill for Hanna to be a part of Brad Everett Young's "Brad Everett Young has a way of breaking down your walls without you even knowing it. It really is a gift. I have had so many of my friends go to him because of it and they literally all say the exact same thing afterward. He is such a sweet soul and his passion for the Dream Loud campaign is amazing. Can't say enough good things about Brad," she said. Regarding her definition of the word success she explained, "This word haunts me. This word is used to define your career and I hate it. So here's the thing, I think everyone has a different definition of success and I don't think any of them are wrong. Success is you accomplishing your goals that you have set for yourself. That is what I believe. The world has put stigmas on what success means and what you have to accomplish to be considered 'successful' but if you go by that you'll never reach it. It is completely set up for failure, that is why I go by my own thoughts on success." Hanna continued, "It sounds cheesy but to me success is 'happiness.' If I am happy with what I am doing, then I am being successful. If I got up an hour early today to go running around the park, I consider that success. If I remember all my lines for my scene, I consider that success. If I tried a new recipe and nailed it, I consider that success. If I made my dad smile today, success. See, I have a different thought on success, and if I am hard on myself for 'goals' that I might or might not reach, that just leaves me constantly unsatisfied." For her fans and supporters, Hanna remarked, "Thank you to each and every one of you have supported me throughout the years. I see you and I appreciate you so much. I love you with my whole heart and I hope to continue to make you proud and make you smile. Thank you for everything." To learn more about actress Ciara Hanna, follow her on Actress Ciara Hanna Brad Everett Young She spoke fondly about her experiences at Comic Cons. "Attending Comic Cons has been the most rewarding experience of my career. To be able to meet and talk to fans from all over the world and hear how something you have worked so hard on has affected them. 