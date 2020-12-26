Email
article imageMeadow Williams debuts as Silver in the digital series 'The Bay'

By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Entertainment
Producer and actress Meadow Williams made her acting debut in the hit digital drama series "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin, on Popstar! TV.
Her first appearance was in the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay entitled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," where she plays the role of Silver opposite Adam Kenway (played by Emmy winner Kristos Andrews).
Kristos Andrews and Meadow Williams in The Bay
Kristos Andrews and Meadow Williams in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
The 10th and final episode of this season will premiere on Tuesday, December 29 on Popstar! TV, and judging from this past week's episode, it is bound to be explosive.
Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Williams has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as a producer on The Bay.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Meadow Williams back in the spring of 2019.
Meadow Williams in The Bay
Meadow Williams in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
The Bay is available for streaming on Popstar! TV.
