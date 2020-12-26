Her first appearance was in the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay
entitled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," where she plays the role of Silver opposite Adam Kenway (played by Emmy winner Kristos Andrews
).
Kristos Andrews and Meadow Williams in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
The 10th and final episode of this season will premiere on Tuesday, December 29 on Popstar! TV, and judging from this past week's episode, it is bound to be explosive.
Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Williams has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as a producer on The Bay
.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Meadow Williams
back in the spring of 2019.
The Bay
Meadow Williams in 'The Bay'
LANY Entertainment
is available for streaming on Popstar! TV
.
