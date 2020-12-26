By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Producer and actress Meadow Williams made her acting debut in the hit digital drama series "The Bay," created by Gregori J. Martin, on Popstar! TV. Kristos Andrews and Meadow Williams in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment The 10th and final episode of this season will premiere on Tuesday, December 29 on Popstar! TV, and judging from this past week's episode, it is bound to be explosive. Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Williams has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as a producer on The Bay. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Meadow Williams in 'The Bay' LANY Entertainment The Bay is available for streaming on Instagram Her first appearance was in the ninth episode of Season 6 of The Bay entitled "Auld Lang Syne Part 1," where she plays the role of Silver opposite Adam Kenway (played by Emmy winner Kristos Andrews ).The 10th and final episode of this season will premiere on Tuesday, December 29 on Popstar! TV, and judging from this past week's episode, it is bound to be explosive.Throughout her career in the entertainment business, Williams has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as a producer on The Bay.Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Meadow Williams back in the spring of 2019.The Bay is available for streaming on Popstar! TV thebaytheseries) More about Meadow Williams, The Bay, Kristos Andrews Meadow Williams The Bay Kristos Andrews