Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Marc Anthony Samuel ("General Hospital") chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Enter Exit" series and the upcoming GH Fantasy virtual fan event on January 10, 2021. It was written by Matt Boren, and it was directed by 'General Hospital' actor Marc Anthony Samuel in 'Enter/Exit' Photo Courtesy of 'Enter/Exit' "Working with Matt Boren was great and this was the first time that I was directed remotely," he said. "That's the way of the future, even post-COVID. I feel that Zoom has introduced a new way of storytelling, and I don't think it's going to stop because of a vaccine. I think people will be engaging this way, from a distance, in the future." Earlier this month, on November 7, Samuel participated in an "Enter Exit" online fan event. "That was cool and fun. It was nice to hop on and see some fans that we've gotten to know over the years from General Hospital," he said. "Again that was neat since it was done from the comfort of our own homes. We are staying safe but still not losing touch with our fans." Actor Marc Anthony Samuel Tiffany Rose Photography On Sunday, January 10, 2021, Samuel will be a part of a GH Fantasy virtual fan event, along with actresses Sonya Eddy and Risa Dorken, as part of "The Nurses of GH." This event is produced by Coastal Entertainment, and to learn more information He complimented both Eddy and Dorken for being extremely talented actresses. "General Hospital is really lucky to have both of them on the show," he said. During the quarantine, he shared that he has taken on meditating, which he has been doing consistently, and he started studying French and teaching himself slowly how to play the piano. "Initially, I thought it was going to be a really difficult time, but it has panned out to be one of the most valuable things that has ever happened to me," he said. "I have been able to audition and do some voiceover jobs as well." Samuel had kind remarks about working with Emmy award-winning actor Max Gail on General Hospital as the Alzheimer's storyline came to an end. "Max Gail is wonderful. I love that guy, he is solid, and it has been a privilege working with him and gaining a new friend," he said. "Max Gail has been in the business for a long time and he has a lot of valuable insight. When I work with him, it doesn't feel like work, I felt like having a regular conversation but because of script-writing, we followed the script. In that Alzheimer's storyline, they wrote some really nice scenes for all of us. He elevated the show so much," Samuel added. For more information on actor Actor Marc Anthony Samuel of 'General Hospital' Photo by Matt Kallish Samuel was excited to star in the new short-form digital series Enter Exit on IGTV (Instagram TV). "It was great. Enter Exit was a nice, unique, and fantastic experience," he said.It was written by Matt Boren, and it was directed by Finola Hughes , who also stars in it along with Ian Buchanan, Brooklyn Rae Silzer, Fouad Mirza, and Norma Maldonado. "It is always wonderful to keep company with Finola, Ian, and the other actors. We've had a great time," he said. "Matt Boren has done an amazing job, and once it came out, I had the opportunity to watch it as a regular audience member, and it was really enjoyable.""Working with Matt Boren was great and this was the first time that I was directed remotely," he said. "That's the way of the future, even post-COVID. I feel that Zoom has introduced a new way of storytelling, and I don't think it's going to stop because of a vaccine. I think people will be engaging this way, from a distance, in the future."Earlier this month, on November 7, Samuel participated in an "Enter Exit" online fan event. "That was cool and fun. It was nice to hop on and see some fans that we've gotten to know over the years from General Hospital," he said. "Again that was neat since it was done from the comfort of our own homes. We are staying safe but still not losing touch with our fans."On Sunday, January 10, 2021, Samuel will be a part of a GH Fantasy virtual fan event, along with actresses Sonya Eddy and Risa Dorken, as part of "The Nurses of GH." This event is produced by Coastal Entertainment, and to learn more information click here . "Sonya, Risa, and I will do that. I am looking forward to that. It will be a lot of fun," he said. "It is always good working with Coastal Entertainment . Linda Rohe runs really good fan events."He complimented both Eddy and Dorken for being extremely talented actresses. "General Hospital is really lucky to have both of them on the show," he said.During the quarantine, he shared that he has taken on meditating, which he has been doing consistently, and he started studying French and teaching himself slowly how to play the piano. "Initially, I thought it was going to be a really difficult time, but it has panned out to be one of the most valuable things that has ever happened to me," he said. "I have been able to audition and do some voiceover jobs as well."Samuel had kind remarks about working with Emmy award-winning actor Max Gail on General Hospital as the Alzheimer's storyline came to an end. "Max Gail is wonderful. I love that guy, he is solid, and it has been a privilege working with him and gaining a new friend," he said."Max Gail has been in the business for a long time and he has a lot of valuable insight. When I work with him, it doesn't feel like work, I felt like having a regular conversation but because of script-writing, we followed the script. In that Alzheimer's storyline, they wrote some really nice scenes for all of us. He elevated the show so much," Samuel added.For more information on actor Marc Anthony Samuel , follow him on Instagram and on Twitter More about Marc Anthony Samuel, Actor, General hospital, Finola Hughes, enter exit Marc Anthony Samuel Actor General hospital Finola Hughes enter exit