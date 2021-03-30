Special By By Markos Papadatos 21 mins ago in Entertainment Actress Kron Moore chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about starring as the First Lady in Tyler Perry's "The Oval" on BET and being an actress in the digital age. "Working with Tyler Perry has been really enlightening. He is such a hard worker and a visionary. Watching him work in this environment has been really interesting. It's kind of a boot camp working on this set because we work so fast. We filmed 22 episodes in two weeks, so I'm an Olympian actor now," she said with a sweet laugh. In The Oval, she plays First Lady Victoria Franklin opposite President Hunter Franklin ( Moore is drawn to her character since "anything goes with her." "There are no guardrails or parameters with Victoria. Whatever Victoria wants, Victoria gets, so I don't have any rules to abide by," she said. "Ed Quinn is amazing," she exclaimed. "I have learned so much from him being that he is such a veteran in the industry. He is so kind, patient, and funny, sometimes ridiculously funny. He is kind of like the big brother I never had." She also complimented co-stars Brad Benedict (Kyle Flint) and "Bill Barrett is a lot of fun," she said. "Bill is a sweet guy and he is really focused. He is such a professional and he is such a team player. I really do enjoy working with Bill." When asked how she handles being dialogue-heavy in this show, she noted that it is a bit challenging. "It's not easy but we drill it and drill it since it's a lot to retail. All of our cast members are super supportive and support each other in our scenes. I think we pull it relatively well," she said. On being an actress in the digital age, she said, "I actually feel very fortunate because the playing field has been leveled to some degree. There are a lot more opportunities now." For young and aspiring actors, she said, "Study the craft, be a lifelong student of the craft. Have thick skin and understand that it takes time and determination. Very rarely will you find an overnight success, it takes years in the making." Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Anything Goes." "I am open to everything that the universe has to offer," she said. "I've been so fortunate so far, so I trust the process wherever it takes me and that's where I will go." Moore defined the word success as "finding what makes you happy and being able to thrive in that environment." For fans and supporters, she concluded, "I am so grateful since nobody has to accompany me in this journey, but it feels so good to have the support of strangers and I appreciate the fact that they are enjoying my art, and they forgive my mistakes, and they rock with me through this process. I am very grateful." 