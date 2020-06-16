Email
article image'King Ester' earns four 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
The hit digital drama series "King Ester" on YouTube has earned four 2020 Daytime Emmy nominations. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Showrunner Dui Jarrod earned two nominations for "Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series" and "Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series" respectively.
Rowin Amone is up for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Ester, while veteran actress Janet Hubert has been nominated for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series" for playing Ester's mother, Mignon.
Janet Hubert and Rowin Amone in King Ester
Janet Hubert and Rowin Amone in 'King Ester'
Reginald Dorns
King Ester earned a glowing review from Digital Journal, which was hailed as "powerful and edgy."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards, will be held remotely but they will be televised on CBS on June 26.
To learn more about the YouTube digital drama series King Ester, check out its official homepage, and follow it on Twitter.
2020 Daytime Emmy nominee Rowin Amone in King Ester
2020 Daytime Emmy nominee Rowin Amone in 'King Ester'
Reginald Dorns
