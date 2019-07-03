Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor, writer, and director, Kevan McClellan chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming film "The Reveal," which he wrote and directed with his partner, Emmy-award winning actress Chloe Lanier (Nelle Benson on "General Hospital"). McClellan and Chloe Lanier had been talking about doing something together for a while. He shared that working with Lanier on this project has been an "interesting" and "amazing" experience. "We have been together for 5.5 years, and it's always interesting when you are making something with your partner," he said. "We are very happy with it." This film will feature such actors as Digital transformation of the entertainment industry On being an actor and filmmaker in this digital age, McClellan said, "It is interesting and good. There are a lot more opportunities these days. I think it's way different than it was 20 years ago. Today, you have more of a say of how things get done since there are more avenues. Things are more cost-effective as a result of technology." He went on to praise some iPhone cameras for being better than actual cameras. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Make your own material is a great avenue and a great thing since it keeps you busy. That gives you a lot of options and it helps you develop as an artist." "Keep with it," he underscored. "It's like running. You can't walk a mile ahead of you. It's one foot at a time." He listed Oscar winner Gary Oldman as his dream collaboration choice in the entertainment business. "Gary Oldman is amazing," he said. "I think he is one of the best actors ever," he added, prior to praising Christian Bale. To learn more about The Reveal, check out its The Reveal deals with a young couple that attend their hippie friends gender reveal party only to realize their own issues and conflicts within their relationship. It is an irreverent satire that centers around an ultra-progressive gender reveal party. "It's in the vein of Knocked up meets Game Night. It has satirical, goofy humor but there is a real issue for the characters behind it," he said.McClellan and Chloe Lanier had been talking about doing something together for a while. He shared that working with Lanier on this project has been an "interesting" and "amazing" experience. "We have been together for 5.5 years, and it's always interesting when you are making something with your partner," he said. "We are very happy with it."This film will feature such actors as Josh Swickard (Detective Harrison Chase on General Hospital), Lorynn York and Brytni Sarpy, among others. "Josh Swickard is a really funny guy and he's one of the nicest guys I've ever met," he said.On being an actor and filmmaker in this digital age, McClellan said, "It is interesting and good. There are a lot more opportunities these days. I think it's way different than it was 20 years ago. Today, you have more of a say of how things get done since there are more avenues. Things are more cost-effective as a result of technology."He went on to praise some iPhone cameras for being better than actual cameras.For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Make your own material is a great avenue and a great thing since it keeps you busy. That gives you a lot of options and it helps you develop as an artist." "Keep with it," he underscored. "It's like running. You can't walk a mile ahead of you. It's one foot at a time."He listed Oscar winner Gary Oldman as his dream collaboration choice in the entertainment business. "Gary Oldman is amazing," he said. "I think he is one of the best actors ever," he added, prior to praising Christian Bale.To learn more about The Reveal, check out its Indiegogo campaign website . "Donate if you can, and pass it along. It's important to support independent filmmaking since it keeps artists going and it keeps the creative process alive. Independent filmmaking is an important part of the industry," he said. More about Kevan McClellan, the reveal, Film, Chloe Lanier, Josh Swickard Kevan McClellan the reveal Film Chloe Lanier Josh Swickard General hospital