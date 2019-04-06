Huntington
Long Island magic fans are in for a treat. Magician and Comedian Justin Willman will be bringing his "Magic in Real Life" Tour to The Paramount in Huntington.
This will mark Willman's inaugural performance at The Paramount, and he will be performing there on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. His show is family-friendly, edgy, and appropriate for magic fans of all ages. There is something in it for everybody and there are opportunities for audience interaction.
