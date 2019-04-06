Email
article imageJustin Willman to bring 'Magic in Real Life' to The Paramount

By Markos Papadatos     49 mins ago in Entertainment
Huntington - Long Island magic fans are in for a treat. Magician and Comedian Justin Willman will be bringing his "Magic in Real Life" Tour to The Paramount in Huntington.
This will mark Willman's inaugural performance at The Paramount, and he will be performing there on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. His show is family-friendly, edgy, and appropriate for magic fans of all ages. There is something in it for everybody and there are opportunities for audience interaction.
To learn more about Willman's forthcoming magic show at The Paramount on Long Island on April 13, check out the venue's official homepage.
For more information on distinguished magician Justin William and his show dates, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
Read More: Justin Willman chatted with Digital Journal about his magic tour, his Magic for Humans Netflix special, and the digital transformation of magic and entertainment.
