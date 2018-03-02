Special By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Entertainment Actress, dancer and model Jordyn Jones chatted with Digital Journal about her lead role in the original series "Overnights." Jones continued, "My new show Overnights is going to be so much fun for everyone all ages. There are so many twists, fun performances and drama. I can't wait for you guys to tune in every Friday starting on March 2." Regarding her plans for 2018, Jones said, "The year has already been a dream and yet there's so much more coming. Look forward to new music before summer and fun projects that are brewing." For aspiring actors, Jones' advice is as follows: "I would say watch a lot of movies because learning and watching those who are good at their craft will teach you so much. Also, take acting classes and always improve. Also be yourself." Each day, Jones is motivated by her fans. "When I open Instagram in the morning, I stalk my comments and direct messages. It makes me so happy and always puts me in a good mood,"s he said. She listed Dylan O'Brien as her dream male acting partner, to work on a film with someday. "Dylan is so talented, and my favorite trilogy is Maze Runner," she admitted. Digital transformation of entertainment business On the impact of technology in the acting and entertainment industry, Jones said, "Sometimes it's rough especially for up-and-coming talent because everyone else has been doing it for years. Producers and studios are picking talent sometimes based on their social following because it's built-in marketing for the project, however that doesn't give anyone the right who wants to be a good actor to slack off. Practice, hone your craft and truly earn your spot. Having a lot of followers doesn't automatically make you a good actor, own the room when you walk into an audition and show them your shine. Also, no matter what just keep going and don't get discouraged." As an actress and singer, Jones uses technology consistently in her daily routine. "Wow. I mean every minute of the day. If I’m on the phone, taking selfies, posting to my socials, keeping my daily calendar or asking Siri to find something for me. Technology is a super major part of my life as a millennial. It's what we do and who we are. It's also definitely benefited me and my career because whenever I post and have shows my fans can easily reach me and know all the updates," she explained. To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Jordyn Jones, follow her on On playing in the original series Overnights, Jones said, "When i found out I booked Overnights, I was so happy because Mack is so much like me. I couldn't see myself playing any other character."Jones continued, "My new show Overnights is going to be so much fun for everyone all ages. There are so many twists, fun performances and drama. I can't wait for you guys to tune in every Friday starting on March 2."Regarding her plans for 2018, Jones said, "The year has already been a dream and yet there's so much more coming. Look forward to new music before summer and fun projects that are brewing."For aspiring actors, Jones' advice is as follows: "I would say watch a lot of movies because learning and watching those who are good at their craft will teach you so much. Also, take acting classes and always improve. Also be yourself."Each day, Jones is motivated by her fans. "When I open Instagram in the morning, I stalk my comments and direct messages. It makes me so happy and always puts me in a good mood,"s he said.She listed Dylan O'Brien as her dream male acting partner, to work on a film with someday. "Dylan is so talented, and my favorite trilogy is Maze Runner," she admitted.On the impact of technology in the acting and entertainment industry, Jones said, "Sometimes it's rough especially for up-and-coming talent because everyone else has been doing it for years. Producers and studios are picking talent sometimes based on their social following because it's built-in marketing for the project, however that doesn't give anyone the right who wants to be a good actor to slack off. Practice, hone your craft and truly earn your spot. Having a lot of followers doesn't automatically make you a good actor, own the room when you walk into an audition and show them your shine. Also, no matter what just keep going and don't get discouraged."As an actress and singer, Jones uses technology consistently in her daily routine. "Wow. I mean every minute of the day. If I’m on the phone, taking selfies, posting to my socials, keeping my daily calendar or asking Siri to find something for me. Technology is a super major part of my life as a millennial. It's what we do and who we are. It's also definitely benefited me and my career because whenever I post and have shows my fans can easily reach me and know all the updates," she explained.To learn more about multifaceted entertainer Jordyn Jones, follow her on Instagram More about Jordyn Jones, Dylan O'Brien, overnights, Actress, Model Jordyn Jones Dylan O Brien overnights Actress Model Dancer