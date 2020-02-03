By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Johnny Wactor has joined the cast of the ABC soap opera "General Hospital" as Brando Corbin. He made his debut this past week. General Hospital fans and viewers will certainly be curious to see where his storyline is going, and whether he will be able to find a love interest in the town of Port Charles. His Wactor may also be seen in the upcoming television mini-series The Passenger, where he is playing the role of Horace Parker. To learn more about actor Johnny Wactor and his filmography, check out his official Wactor plays the role of Gladys' (Bonnie Burroughs) son Brando Corbin, who has been presumed dead (for being killed while serving in the armed forces in Iraq). He has been shot in the stomach this past week on the show at the Corinthos Coffee warehouse, and he is cared for by Carly Corinthos (Emmy winner Laura Wright ) until the ambulance gets there.General Hospital fans and viewers will certainly be curious to see where his storyline is going, and whether he will be able to find a love interest in the town of Port Charles.His acting credits include appearances in episodes of NCIS, Criminal Minds, Age Appropriate, Hollywood Girls, and Army Wives, as well as Training Day and Animal Kingdom. Wactor had a supporting role in the Nicolas Cage film USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage back in 2016.Wactor may also be seen in the upcoming television mini-series The Passenger, where he is playing the role of Horace Parker.To learn more about actor Johnny Wactor and his filmography, check out his official IMDb page and follow him on Instagram More about Johnny Wactor, General hospital, brando corbin, Abc, Soap opera Johnny Wactor General hospital brando corbin Abc Soap opera