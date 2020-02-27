Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor John Behlmann chatted with Digital Journal about being a part of "Riverdale" and the new horror film "Dead Sound," What makes it even more compelling is that it was based on true events. He noted that some of the events in the film actually happened to one of its screenwriters, Jon Adler, so it needed to be told. "Check it out," he told viewers and fans. "Hopefully, it's not what you expect and it's a world where you never quite know what is going to happen. It's a ride that you'll definitely want to take." He had nothing but the kindest remarks about working with fellow actor Jeff Kober. "Jeff is the nicest guy on the planet," he said. "Jeff's a real professional and he is a really dedicated actor. He is really interested in the process of acting and telling truthful stories." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It feels pretty great in terms of the scale of opportunities. There are shows getting made all over and people make their own content. Even the drone shots are possible these days." Behlmann plays Arthur Adams on the hit CW series, Riverdale. "It was great. I had a really wonderful time," he admitted. "The people on that show were really pleasant to work with. I had a really terrific time doing Riverdale since my character seems to be one thing, but he is really something else." A Missouri native, Behlmann also co-starred in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Madam Secretary, and All My Children, where he played Dr. Burke. For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Find people that you like and respect and keep making content with them. If you like it and if you like them, then that will end up being rewarding. You will feel inspired by them and vice versa." Read More: Dead Sound earned a glowing review from He stars as Bobby in the new horror Dead Sound, which is out in March. It is based on the true story of a kidnapping on the high seas. "Dead Sound was great fun for me. I don't get to play this character commonly. I got to be the villain," he said.What makes it even more compelling is that it was based on true events. He noted that some of the events in the film actually happened to one of its screenwriters, Jon Adler, so it needed to be told. "Check it out," he told viewers and fans. "Hopefully, it's not what you expect and it's a world where you never quite know what is going to happen. It's a ride that you'll definitely want to take."He had nothing but the kindest remarks about working with fellow actor Jeff Kober. "Jeff is the nicest guy on the planet," he said. "Jeff's a real professional and he is a really dedicated actor. He is really interested in the process of acting and telling truthful stories."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It feels pretty great in terms of the scale of opportunities. There are shows getting made all over and people make their own content. Even the drone shots are possible these days."Behlmann plays Arthur Adams on the hit CW series, Riverdale. "It was great. I had a really wonderful time," he admitted. "The people on that show were really pleasant to work with. I had a really terrific time doing Riverdale since my character seems to be one thing, but he is really something else."A Missouri native, Behlmann also co-starred in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street, Madam Secretary, and All My Children, where he played Dr. Burke.For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Find people that you like and respect and keep making content with them. If you like it and if you like them, then that will end up being rewarding. You will feel inspired by them and vice versa.": Dead Sound earned a glowing review from Digital Journal More about John Behlmann, riverdale, Actor, Dead Sound, The CW John Behlmann riverdale Actor Dead Sound The CW