Weil just wrapped up a successful run of "Bodyguard – The Musical
" in Frankfurt, Germany, which ironically enough, is the city of his birth. He will be playing the role of Frank Farmer
, which Kevin Costner had made famous in the actual 1992 film, opposite Aisata Blackman (who is playing Whitney Houston's character Rachel Marron).
He shared on his social media pages that he is really looking forward to performing in Bremen.
This musical will feature such classic songs as "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody", "I'm Every Woman," as well as "All the Man That I Need," among others.
