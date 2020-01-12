Email
article imageJo Weil is headed to Bremen for 'Bodyguard — The Musical' tour

By Markos Papadatos     31 mins ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed German actor Jo Weil is headed to Bremen, in northwest Germany, where he will be performing as part of "Bodyguard — The Musical" Tour.
Weil just wrapped up a successful run of "Bodyguard – The Musical" in Frankfurt, Germany, which ironically enough, is the city of his birth. He will be playing the role of Frank Farmer, which Kevin Costner had made famous in the actual 1992 film, opposite Aisata Blackman (who is playing Whitney Houston's character Rachel Marron).
He shared on his social media pages that he is really looking forward to performing in Bremen.
This musical will feature such classic songs as "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody", "I'm Every Woman," as well as "All the Man That I Need," among others.
For more information on the "Bodyguard — The Musical" Tour, check out its official homepage and its Facebook page.
To learn more about Jo Weil, check out him out on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Actor Jo Weil
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Jo Weil about his experience on this musical back in September of 2019.
