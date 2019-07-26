Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning director Jennifer Pepperman chatted with Digital Journal about directing the hit digital drama series "After Forever" on Amazon Prime. After Forever won a total of five Daytime Emmy Awards, including the prestigious "Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series." "It is really amazing when a passion project wins awards and gets recognized. There was a lot of hard work that went on for a lot of months to bring After Forever to life," she said. "It is incredibly rewarding to put your heart and soul in something and see it recognized." "What makes this series so special is that every person in the cast is so incredibly talented and giving," she added. "It's a show about love and loss and how you go on. The show speaks to so many people. Everybody can relate to love and loss." She noted her excitement to start filming the second season of the show in September. She also liked being on location in New York City, where she filmed in so many "amazing locations." As a director, Pepperman enjoys working with the actors and figuring out what is going on in the scenes. "Also, what human behavior are these two characters doing? What do they want from each other? How are they behaving in the space? Then, the images come easily," she said. In 2007, she won the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team" for As the World Turns. On being a director in this digital age, Pepperman said, "I love being in the digital age and I love that technology has enabled us to film things without needing to have hundreds of thousands of dollars. I am so proud of After Forever since it was directed using a single-camera style, as opposed to multi-camera style." "So many people in the business feel that soap opera directors can only do multi-camera style, but I am most proud that this series was filmed episodic style. It is beautiful and it shows that soap opera directors can shoot in single-camera style." For young and aspiring directors, she said, "Get out there and do something. Part of talent is having the ambition to make it happen. If you can imagine it in your mind, then you can shoot it. There is merit in getting a project done. Put that pen to paper and shoot it." Pepperman defined success as "never stopping and never giving up." "To continue on and to continue to create. It's not easy to make a living as an artist, but if it's your calling, you must continue," she said. For After Forever fans and viewers, she said, "Thank you for your support and thank you for watching. There is much more story to be told between Brian and Jason. We have to delve into the other characters more and their relationship with Brian. There is much more story to be told between Brian and Jason. We have to delve into the other characters more and their relationship with Brian. It is going to be really interesting and exciting."To learn more about After Forever, check out its official website