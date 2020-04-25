Special By By Markos Papadatos 20 mins ago in Entertainment Actor Gilles Marini chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos, where he shared his feelings about being quarantined during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and he spoke about being a part of "The Bay" digital series, and its spinoff "yA." "During this pandemic, to be brutally honest, I have never felt closer to my family, as well as animals and nature. This is the silver lining in all of this," he underscored. "The negative aspect is that so many people have lost their businesses. I try not to concentrate on the worst, so it's a bit of an epiphany. I am really hoping that 99 percent of darkness will be taken over by the one percent of light." Speaking of nature, Marini acknowledged that the pastoral world has hit a reset button, and in many places, wildlife has been restored due to a lack of tourism and the constant burning of fossil fuels. "We need to put everything aside and we need to live with our eyes open and see what is happening around us. Nature is beautiful and we need to give respect to our planet. It's a very simple thing," he said. "I want the world to be a better place after all of this is over, and I hope that there is a lot less greed in the world. It would be better for us to live simpler because that way, we will be so much happier," he added. Gilles Marini Alan Mercer He also expressed how proud he is of his Greek heritage, his mother Franca being half-Greek and a native of Athens, Greece, and their family name is Galises. He paid a fitting homage to his aunt, who recently passed away from complications of the Coronavirus. "My aunt (mom's sister) died very fast from the Coronavirus within a matter of two days," he said, prior to fondly remembering her with "beautiful" memories. This past summer, the heartthrob actor had nothing but the kindest remarks about the Actors Freddie Smith, Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart and Gilles Marini Markos Papadatos For his fans, Marini concluded, "Learn, open your eyes, open your arms, your hearts, and open your soul. This is a test of what human beings should be like, and we can move forward and we can be in a much better place." To learn more about actor Gilles Marini, follow him on Actor Gilles Marini Photo Courtesy of Alan Mercer Marini shared that quarantine life has been "a little bit of a blur" and an "unexplainable thing" that nobody has ever experienced before. "My aunt (mom's sister) died very fast from the Coronavirus within a matter of two days," he said, prior to fondly remembering her with "beautiful" memories.This past summer, the heartthrob actor had nothing but the kindest remarks about the Star Struck fan event in Tarrytown, New York, where he was joined alongside such actors as Eric Martsolf, Greg Rikaart, and Freddie Smith. "I loved that event. It was so much fun," he admitted. "I love being surrounded by people and sharing their stories and hanging out with people."For his fans, Marini concluded, "Learn, open your eyes, open your arms, your hearts, and open your soul. This is a test of what human beings should be like, and we can move forward and we can be in a much better place."