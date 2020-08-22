Finola Hughes and Ian Buchanan star in 'Enter Exit' IGTV series

In this series, Hughes is reunited with her longtime leading man Ian Buchanan, who played the role of Duke Lavery on General Hospital
. She plays the role of Hannah, while Buchanan plays Hugo.
Veteran soap actor Ian Buchanan
Photo Courtesy of ABC, General Hospital
They are joined by such General Hospital
co-stars as Marc Anthony Samuel and Brooklyn Rae Silzer, who plays the teenage girl. Hughes shared that during the lockdown, she decided, along with some friends, to create a series on IGTV for her fans and viewers.
Enter Exit
Actor Marc Anthony Samuel
Tiffany Rose Photography
is comprised of a total of 11 short-form episodes, most of which are one or two minutes long. It was written by Matt Boren
, and directed by Hughes herself.
Read More
: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Finola Hughes
, Ian Buchanan
, and Marc Samuel
.