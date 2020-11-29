Email
article imageErik Fellows praises 'Break Even' film director Shane Stanley

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Entertainment
Actor Erik Fellows has expressed his gratitude to director Shane Stanley, who directed him in the new film "Break Even."
In a post on Instagram, Fellows gave a shout-out to his "dear friend" and "director." "We have our first feature together coming out in two days on December 1 called Break Even, which we all are very excited about. We can't wait for you to see it," Fellows exclaimed in a post on social media.
The trailer for the film may be seen below.
"I just wanted to say that I learned so much from this guy right here," Fellow said complimenting his director. "Shane opened my eyes from many different angles as an actor and as a man. Showing me the possibilities and that they are endless and the number one key to all of it is trusting yourself," he elaborated.
"I have the utmost respect and love for you. Cheers to a long friendship and many more projects in the can. Congrats on our film and your success," Fellows added.
