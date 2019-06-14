Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning director and producer Gregori J. Martin ("The Bay") chatted with Digital Journal about the new short form drama series "A Place Called Hollywood" on Vimeo. "A Place Called Hollywood is a story that people, especially actors, need to know. So many people want to become a movie star but may not know in detail what types of trials an actor may face. I think this story helps shine a light on that. Plus, I knew I had the perfect actor to play the part. He inspired me," he elaborated. When asked which scene or experience from A Place Called Hollywood stood out to him, as a writer and director, he responded, "I love everything but I particularly love the dynamic between Charlie and Jax. The chemistry between Kristos [Andrews] and Derrell [Whitt] is incredible. They shine on screen together." Actors Kristos Andrews and Derrell Whitt in 'A Place Called Hollywood' LANY Entertainment Martin continued, "The scene where Jax expresses how being friends with Charlie is the closest thing he's had to success and Charlie tells him the story of Charlie Chaplin gets me every time. It is so powerful and for me, it's more than the writing, it's what Kristos and Derrell brought to it. I am so proud of them and that scene and their performances in the entire series." On being a writer, producer, and director in this digital age, Martin acknowledged that it "feels great." "It is very much with the times. I am grateful to be doing what I love. To be up for a Primetime Emmy for short form is such a blessing. I have said this for years now but this is the television of the future," he said. Martin shared that he wants A Place Called Hollywood to be "a fun ride." "I want them to fall in love with Charlie and the other characters. I want them to feel for Jax and love to hate Josh and Paige. I want them to laugh with Rosie. I want them to have fun watching it and keep it in their memories," he said. To learn more about A Place Called Hollywood, check out its Read More: Digital Journal chatted with On the idea for the concept of A Place Called Hollywood, Martin said, "I wanted to do something new. I was itching to create a story with new characters and a new backdrop and what better place than a place I know so well?""A Place Called Hollywood is a story that people, especially actors, need to know. So many people want to become a movie star but may not know in detail what types of trials an actor may face. I think this story helps shine a light on that. Plus, I knew I had the perfect actor to play the part. He inspired me," he elaborated.When asked which scene or experience from A Place Called Hollywood stood out to him, as a writer and director, he responded, "I love everything but I particularly love the dynamic between Charlie and Jax. The chemistry between Kristos [Andrews] and Derrell [Whitt] is incredible. They shine on screen together."Martin continued, "The scene where Jax expresses how being friends with Charlie is the closest thing he's had to success and Charlie tells him the story of Charlie Chaplin gets me every time. It is so powerful and for me, it's more than the writing, it's what Kristos and Derrell brought to it. I am so proud of them and that scene and their performances in the entire series."On being a writer, producer, and director in this digital age, Martin acknowledged that it "feels great." "It is very much with the times. I am grateful to be doing what I love. To be up for a Primetime Emmy for short form is such a blessing. I have said this for years now but this is the television of the future," he said.Martin shared that he wants A Place Called Hollywood to be "a fun ride." "I want them to fall in love with Charlie and the other characters. I want them to feel for Jax and love to hate Josh and Paige. I want them to laugh with Rosie. I want them to have fun watching it and keep it in their memories," he said.To learn more about A Place Called Hollywood, check out its official website and Facebook page and Instagram page . "Follow us on social media. Spread the word. Help us get a second season. And of course, thank you for watching and supporting the series," he concluded.: Digital Journal chatted with Gregori J. Martin about the multi-Emmy award-winning series The Bay. More about Gregori J Martin, A Place Called Hollywood, vimeo, Series, short form Gregori J Martin A Place Called Holly... vimeo Series short form The Bay