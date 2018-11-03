By By Markos Papadatos 53 mins ago in Entertainment Two-time Emmy award-winning actress Eileen Davidson has left the hit CBS daytime drama "The Young and The Restless" after 36 years on the show. Davidson looks back at the different hairstyles that she had, some game-changing moments for her character, her scenes with on-screen daughter Melissa Ordway (who plays Abby Newman), and on-screen brother, She went to express her "love and gratitude to all of the fans" who have "watched and cried and watched her grow up." "I am so happy. At least my hair came to some kind of positive end note," she added, jokingly. "I hope I have come to a positive end note with all of you." This past May, as Digital Journal reported, For more information on Eileen Davidson, check out her In her emotional video on The Young and The Restless' YouTube channel, the actress shared that she started on the show back in 1982 when she wasn't even 23 years old.Davidson looks back at the different hairstyles that she had, some game-changing moments for her character, her scenes with on-screen daughter Melissa Ordway (who plays Abby Newman), and on-screen brother, Peter Bergman , who plays Jack Abbott. "It has been a pleasure to perform on the show," she said, graciously.She went to express her "love and gratitude to all of the fans" who have "watched and cried and watched her grow up." "I am so happy. At least my hair came to some kind of positive end note," she added, jokingly. "I hope I have come to a positive end note with all of you."This past May, as Digital Journal reported, Davidson won the 2018 Daytime Emmy award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series" for her portrayal of Ashley Abbott.For more information on Eileen Davidson, check out her Facebook page and follow her on Twitter More about Eileen Davidson, The young and the restless, Peter Bergman Eileen Davidson The young and the re... Peter Bergman