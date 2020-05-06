Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actor Edward Quinn chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "The Oval" and "One Day at a Time" while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also opened up about his experience in the Tyler Perry series The Oval. "It's almost indescribable. What Tyler has built in Atlanta is just mind-boggling. His studios are so gorgeous, over 300 acres of sets and stages and historic buildings and open space. I live in the studio while we shoot. His shooting schedule is like no other. It's the wildest of rides and I am loving every second," he said. Instagram TheOvalOnBET @theovalonbet @bet A post shared by edwardquinn) on Apr 29, 2020 at 10:48am PDT On being a part of One Day at a Time, he said, "I am a big fan of old Hollywood. I'm a fan of show business, and I feel as though there is nothing that captures show business more than show night on a sitcom. It's the best. And to get to go to work with legends like Rita Moreno and Norman Lear just make it all that much better. I cherish it." For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Try to have a life. Try to live. Being an actor is being an artist. You need to be inspired. You need to have life experience. Don't silo yourself in this one career. Diversify, both your talents and your experiences." On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's strange. When I first started acting there was barely Internet much less social media. So now there's so much noise and so much content and so much going on it’s hard to tell if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. But it is what it is and you just try and make the best of it." Quinn was a part of Brad Everett Young's " He is also a part of the new film in the American Pie franchise, American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules. For his fans, Quinn offered the following inspirational message about the pandemic, "This too will pass." Edward Quinn Brad Everett Young "I have no complaints," he said about being quarantined. "My friends and family are safe. Just trying to stay focused and wait to go back to work."He also opened up about his experience in the Tyler Perry series The Oval. "It's almost indescribable. What Tyler has built in Atlanta is just mind-boggling. His studios are so gorgeous, over 300 acres of sets and stages and historic buildings and open space. I live in the studio while we shoot. His shooting schedule is like no other. It's the wildest of rides and I am loving every second," he said.On being a part of One Day at a Time, he said, "I am a big fan of old Hollywood. I'm a fan of show business, and I feel as though there is nothing that captures show business more than show night on a sitcom. It's the best. And to get to go to work with legends like Rita Moreno and Norman Lear just make it all that much better. I cherish it."For young and aspiring actors, he said, "Try to have a life. Try to live. Being an actor is being an artist. You need to be inspired. You need to have life experience. Don't silo yourself in this one career. Diversify, both your talents and your experiences."On being an actor in the digital age, he said, "It's strange. When I first started acting there was barely Internet much less social media. So now there's so much noise and so much content and so much going on it’s hard to tell if it’s a good thing or a bad thing. But it is what it is and you just try and make the best of it."Quinn was a part of Brad Everett Young's " Dream Loud " campaign, which helps raise awareness to help encourage the school system to retain the art and music programs instead of letting them go.He is also a part of the new film in the American Pie franchise, American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules.For his fans, Quinn offered the following inspirational message about the pandemic, "This too will pass." More about Edward Quinn, Actor, the oval, one day at a time Edward Quinn Actor the oval one day at a time