By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Ditchling - On Friday, July 10, Dame Vera Lynn was laid to rest. She passed away on June 18 at the age of 103 years old in Ditchling. Crowds thronged Vera Lynn's former home of Ditchling in southeast England to catch a glimpse of her funeral cortege Ben STANSALL, AFP Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised her "charm and magical voice" for uplifting the country in some of its darkest hours. "Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come," Prime Minister Boris Johnson remarked. The Queen also paid homage to the iconic World War II entertainer. Susan Fleet, the personal assistant of Dame Vera, expressed that "Her Majesty was very, very sad." "They sent their deepest condolences to the family," Fleet said. Queen Elizabeth II had referenced the lyrics to her signature song "We'll Meet Again" in her address to the nation on April 5, 2020. In addition, a huge portrait of the legendary songstress was beamed onto the White Cliffs of Dover, and she was known for making the World War II song "(There'll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover" famous in 1942. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Dame Vera Lynn turns 103 years old on March 20 Susan Fleet She was affectionately known as "The Forces' Sweetheart," and she was invested to a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) in 1975. Two Royal Air Force Spitfires had staged a ceremonial flypast Friday as many people paid their last respects to Dame Vera Lynn . Crowds had gathered by her home of Ditchling in East Sussex, England, in an effort to catch a glimpse of her funeral cortege as it passed through streets lined with Union flag bunting. Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos last chatted with Dame Vera Lynn on April 29, 2020, and this was one of her very last international print interviews prior to her passing.