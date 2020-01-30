Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCynthia Watros of General Hospital up for 2020 Indie Series Award

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Acclaimed actress Cynthia Watros has a major reason to be proud. She has been nominated for a 2020 Indie Series Award, which honors the most creative and progressive talent in independent web series.
Watros is vying for the Indie Series Award for "Best Guest Actress in a Drama" for her acting work as Anne in Misguided. She is nominated alongside such actresses as Tina Benko (The Rehearsal), Marylou Depeiza (Unconditional Love), Meg Foster (A Place Called Hollywood), Grace Kalaiselvi (People Like Us), and Joy McElveen (Poz Roz).
She stars as Nina Reeves in the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital. She earned glowing reviews from Digital Journal for bringing "grace and class" to the hit daytime drama, and for delivering "powerful scenes."
Her General Hospital co-star Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman has also been nominated for a 2020 Indie Series Award for Misguided in the "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama" category.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Cynthia Watros and her filmography, check out her IMDb page.
More about Cynthia Watros, Indie Series Awards, Actress, General hospital, misguided
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Deadliest day for China in virus fight as global fears mount
Adam Lambert teases new song 'Roses' with Nile Rodgers
Deadly strikes hit Syria rebel bastion as army advances
'After Forever' scores 10 Indie Series Awards nominations
Pompeo trumpets Brexit 'benefits' on eve of Britain's EU departure
Mystery of how stress causes gray hair revealed
Thousands held in cruise ship in Italy over feared coronavirus cases
Trump to ask $20 billion to maintain and upgrade nuclear weapons
Brexit punches 12-bln-euro hole in EU finances
US-Israeli woman pardoned by Putin flies out with Netanyahu