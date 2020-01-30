Watros is vying for the Indie Series Award for "Best Guest Actress in a Drama" for her acting work as Anne in Misguided
. She is nominated alongside such actresses as Tina Benko (The Rehearsal
), Marylou Depeiza (Unconditional Love
), Meg Foster (A Place Called Hollywood
), Grace Kalaiselvi (People Like Us
), and Joy McElveen (Poz Roz
).
She stars as Nina Reeves
in the hit ABC soap opera General Hospital
. She earned glowing reviews from Digital Journal
for bringing "grace and class" to the hit daytime drama, and for delivering "powerful scenes
."
Her General Hospital
co-star Jacklyn "Jackie" Zeman has also been nominated for a 2020 Indie Series Award for Misguided
in the "Best Supporting Actress in a Drama" category.
To learn more about Emmy award-winning actress Cynthia Watros and her filmography, check out her IMDb page
.