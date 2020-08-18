Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Grammy-nominated music producer, songwriter and artist Cisco Adler chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Cocoon Malibu. Cocoon affords Cisco the opportunity to create a place where there is freedom to create. "Every musical movement has a scene. This is just a destination for that to naturally occur," he said. "I think I can create a place where there is a freedom to create, but with a curated touch. I can offer my expertise to these artists without a deal structure and build a support system that can lead to a bright future in the industry and connect them with like-minded creatives so that a true community can organically form." Cocoon acts as both a physical and digital space. "We are a physical space that offers studio time, creative production, and more," he said. "The digital space is parallel in that we document everything for our channel via unique series, vlogs, and music videos and other short and long form content. This way the physical feeds the digital which feeds the physical; And artists and the brands who support them benefit from the natural flow of it all." Regarding his plans with Cocoon, he said, "We have a few awesome new series coming. Blind Beat is a mash-up between an artist and a producer that have never met or listened to each other's music, and result in such an awesome creative experience we capture." "We are producing music videos for some amazing artists, and our next one is with Beauty School Dropout who are Cocooners and one of my favorite new bands," he added. He concluded about Cocoon, "I hope we help them make great art that allows them to reach people in a truly unforced manner. Branded entertainment and ultimately good musical content. I see us as the futuristic new model for what MTV was in the past. MTV sold advertising. We sell opportunities that allow artists to create and the brand, artist, and fan all benefit." To learn more about Cocoon Malibu, check out its He described Cocoon Malibu as a "talent incubator and accelerator." "It's a community gathering place for the open exchange of ideas and creative aspirations, but it’s also a unique opportunity for brands and advertisers to support artists when they need it most," he explained.Cocoon affords Cisco the opportunity to create a place where there is freedom to create. "Every musical movement has a scene. This is just a destination for that to naturally occur," he said."I think I can create a place where there is a freedom to create, but with a curated touch. I can offer my expertise to these artists without a deal structure and build a support system that can lead to a bright future in the industry and connect them with like-minded creatives so that a true community can organically form."Cocoon acts as both a physical and digital space. "We are a physical space that offers studio time, creative production, and more," he said. "The digital space is parallel in that we document everything for our channel via unique series, vlogs, and music videos and other short and long form content. This way the physical feeds the digital which feeds the physical; And artists and the brands who support them benefit from the natural flow of it all."Regarding his plans with Cocoon, he said, "We have a few awesome new series coming. Blind Beat is a mash-up between an artist and a producer that have never met or listened to each other's music, and result in such an awesome creative experience we capture.""We are producing music videos for some amazing artists, and our next one is with Beauty School Dropout who are Cocooners and one of my favorite new bands," he added.He concluded about Cocoon, "I hope we help them make great art that allows them to reach people in a truly unforced manner. Branded entertainment and ultimately good musical content. I see us as the futuristic new model for what MTV was in the past. MTV sold advertising. We sell opportunities that allow artists to create and the brand, artist, and fan all benefit."To learn more about Cocoon Malibu, check out its official website More about Cisco Adler, Cocoon Malibu, Digital, Space, Physical Cisco Adler Cocoon Malibu Digital Space Physical