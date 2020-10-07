Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCindi Sansone-Braff garners 2021 'Best of Long Island' nomination

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
Long Island media personality, author, and radio host Cindi Sansone-Braff has a reason to be proud. She is up for a 2020 "Best of Long Island" award.
Sansone-Braff has been nominated for the "Best of Long Island" award for "Best Psychic on Long Island" in the "Services" category. Over the years, she has won this prestigious honor a total of five times.
She is also a relationship coach and a respected Long Island radio host of a popular radio show, where she offers free relationship advice. Sansone-Braff is affectionately known as "The Romance Whisperer," and rightfully so.
Last summer, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos spoke with Sansone-Braff about her romantic comedy Angel's Mice and Men.
Her previous theatrical production, Beethoven's Promethean Concerto in C Minor WoO, featured two performances at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst on Long Island in the summer of 2017.
For more information on beloved Long Island radio host, personality and intuitive Cindi Sansone-Braff, visit her official homepage.
More about Cindi SansoneBraff, best of long island, Psychic, Nomination
 
Entertainment Video
Latest News
Top News
Smerch: Soviet-designed Tornado wreaks fear in Karabakh
Cambodian PM says naval base not just for China
Classy & Classic - Our CBD Gin Martini Recipe
'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Delta is intensifying rapidly
Tokyo Olympics organisers say will cut costs by $280m
Trump defies Covid, polls -- but Biden keeps gaining
Review: Ronn Moss and Ella Luna release glorious 'Dreaming in Color' Special
Meet the Zoom Poets: How lockdown has connected artists globally Special
Half Karabakh population displaced as Putin says tragedy must end
New US bill gives Israel influence over US arms sales