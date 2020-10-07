Sansone-Braff
has been nominated for the "Best of Long Island" award for "Best Psychic on Long Island" in the "Services" category. Over the years, she has won this prestigious honor a total of five times.
She is also a relationship coach and a respected Long Island radio host of a popular radio show, where she offers free relationship advice. Sansone-Braff is affectionately known as "The Romance Whisperer," and rightfully so.
Last summer, Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos spoke with Sansone-Braff
about her romantic comedy Angel's Mice and Men
.
Her previous theatrical production, Beethoven's Promethean Concerto in C Minor WoO
, featured two performances at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst on Long Island in the summer of 2017.
