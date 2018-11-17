Email
article imageChristmas Spectacular at Radio City features Intel's Mini drones

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Entertainment
New York - The 2018 production of "Christmas Spectacular" kicked off at Radio City Music Hall, starring the Radio City Rockettes, in New York City.
On November 15, the Rockettes of Radio City were able to light up the iconic Empire State Building red and green (the colors of Christmas).
This lighting ceremony was in celebration of the opening night of this year's "Christmas Spectacular," which is presented by Chase. The Rockettes also paid a visit to the 86th Floor Observatory of the Empire State Building.
Photo of digital projections from Tech Day of Christmas Spectacular at Radio City
Photo of digital projections from Tech Day of 'Christmas Spectacular' at Radio City
Marion Curtis, Starpix
Most impressive about this year's "Christmas Spectacular" show is that it features a brand new scene at the finale, "Christmas Lights" with the latest state-of-the-art technology; moreover, it is an example of how innovation is blended with tradition and it utilizes 100 Intel Shooting Star mini drones and digital projections, in addition to the Radio City Rockettes, in an effort to immerse the audience in the perennial production.
"Christmas Spectacular" at the Radio City Music Hall runs through January 1, 2019.
To learn more about The Rockettes, check out their official website.
