Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Entertainment Emmy award-winning game show host and actor Wayne Brady chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the Puppy Pre-Show, and his latest endeavors. "Royal Canin really does a lot and I am really excited and it's for a good cause," he said. In December of 2019, Brady was crowned the winner of the second season of The Masked Singer, where he was dressed as the Fox. "That was great. Don't set out on doing anything unless you plan on winning," he said. He subsequently served as a guest panelist in the fourth season of The Masked Singer, where he sang the Maroon 5 song "Memories" as "Mr. TV." "It was cool," he admitted. "I want to leave whatever I've done a little better than I found it. I want to raise the bar higher. To be back as a guest judge and offer words of encouragement was awesome." Brady is excited for his new mystery variety show, Game of Talents, which airs on the Fox network in 2021. "It's a show that's linked with talents, and I am considered somebody that has a couple of talents. It's a great piece of guessing game that Fox does really well," he said. From December 10 to 26, 2020, puppy owners can submit their best puppy videos at These puppy entries will be judged in such categories as puppy playtime, heart-warming moments, best buds, and best freestyle. The Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show will air across Royal Canin social channels on January 12, 2021, where Brady will be joined by other puppy experts. "In the show itself, you see the end result of these beautiful dogs," he said. The winning puppy video along with other finalists will also be featured in this year's TV broadcast of the AKC National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, which will air on January 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. EST. "I know when people watch it, they will go 'I love these dogs' and 'I'm going to be a puppy'. In the Pre-Show, they show you how a puppy lives its life and they teach you how to be responsible and how to take care of it," he said. He opened up about playing Reese Buckingham in the hit CBS daytime drama, The Bold and The Beautiful. "I try to have as many amazing experiences as I can. Doing Reese two years ago was great. I had never done a soap opera before," he said. "The best part was being able to perform with my daughter, Maile Masako Brady, who was cast on The Bold and The Beautiful. When the producers approached me about doing this role, I said 'absolutely' and I had a scene with my daughter. That was a check off my bucket list. It was really cool." For his portrayal of Reese Buckingham, he was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series." "Although I didn't win, it was a great pat on the back to be nominated for that role. It was just a great moment to be nominated as a daytime actor," he said. "It was a great experience. It was a lot of dialogue and I respect all of the actors that do soap operas. People don't understand the work that those actors put in, they are grinding, so my hat goes off to them. If you are a young actor and you have the chance to be on a soap opera, please do it," he said. On being a content creator in the digital age, he said, "I love being able to do things on TikTok. I love making silly videos and posting them. The content you can create for social media is more honest because there is less of a filter and it's more immediate. You can create things on your phone right now and you can just put it up without any waiting time." He opened up about life during the quarantine. "I've been great. I am in quarantine with my family and I am going to work. That's what I have been doing the entire time, no matter what TV show I have been doing, we end up shooting a lot of them in my house and we are trying to be safe," he said. "During the quarantine, I've started to cook more. I definitely became a better cook," he admitted. Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "TBD" or "It's Happening and You Can't Stop it." Brady defined the word success as "having the freedom to work but also to be able to live to enjoy what you work for." To learn more about Royal Canin, check out its Wayne Brady partners with Royal Canin Getty Images for Royal Canin He opened up about his partnership with Royal Canin for the second annual Puppy Pre-Show, which is a celebration of the extraordinary stages of puppyhood. The acclaimed game show host, producer, TV personality, and actor is a huge puppy lover. "It feels good to be a part of the Royal Canin family. I know what they do for dogs in terms of speaking about rescues. I was really passionate when they asked me to do the Pre-Show, and all that goes into it. 