Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Entertainment Actress Adriyan Rae chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her experience in "Vagrant Queen" on SyFy, and being a performer in the digital age. When asked what she loves most and likes least about her character, she responded, "Well, I don't judge my characters so there isn’t anything I like least or most about her per se, but there are definitely things I admire about them all. I love the part of Elida’s character where she's an 'actions speak louder than words' type of girl. I also enjoy and respect her journey of healing from past trauma and her efforts to become more emotionally available. It's such a great arc." For Rae, it's "exciting" to be an actress in the digital age. "There has been a tremendous influx of platforms creating content and therefore many more shows of all kinds, creating more opportunities to collaborate with amazingly creative people. It’s a lot of figuring it out as we go for the whole industry, but I don't necessarily think that’s a bad thing. At the end of the day, I'm a true creative who loves to create and loves the craft, so I thoroughly enjoy seeing this transformation of the industry and all the great work that comes from it," she explained. She encouraged young and aspiring actors to "train." "That's it. Train, and never stop training," she underscored. A neat fact about Rae is that she has earned two Bachelor's degrees in Physician Assistant Studies and Medical Laboratory Science. "Well, it feels good of course," she said. "It's an accomplishment that I literally worked super hard for and I'm very proud of. It also humors me to see how I don't work in either field anymore, like wow… all those dang tests… just to say 'I'm out, I'm going to act.' Life’s funny like that though." She listed Meryl Streep and Jim Carrey as her dream acting partners. "I would love to work with both of them. Just so I could be in their work presence and be a sponge," she exclaimed. On her definition of the word success, Rae remarked, "Success to me is eternal peace, bliss, love, and light. It's the ability to live a full life where I learned, laughed, ate great food, experienced different cultures, traveled the world, touched people’s lives in a positive way, and loved deeply." For her fans and followers, she concluded about Vagrant Queen, "Watch it on Thursdays at 11 p.m. EST/ 10 p.m. CT on SyFy and if you miss it, catch it On-Demand or on the SyFy App." On playing the lead role in Vagrant Queen on SyFy, she said, "It truly is an honor and privilege to be part of such a fun, lighthearted show. For Elida, it’s a journey of finding herself and her voice and I love that because I personally have been on my own journey to do the same exact thing and ironically, it started right before booking this role. Of course, there is a sense of 'pressure' depending on how you look at it when you’re playing the lead, but I really felt 100 percent supported throughout the show."When asked what she loves most and likes least about her character, she responded, "Well, I don't judge my characters so there isn’t anything I like least or most about her per se, but there are definitely things I admire about them all. I love the part of Elida’s character where she's an 'actions speak louder than words' type of girl. I also enjoy and respect her journey of healing from past trauma and her efforts to become more emotionally available. It's such a great arc."For Rae, it's "exciting" to be an actress in the digital age. "There has been a tremendous influx of platforms creating content and therefore many more shows of all kinds, creating more opportunities to collaborate with amazingly creative people. It’s a lot of figuring it out as we go for the whole industry, but I don't necessarily think that’s a bad thing. At the end of the day, I'm a true creative who loves to create and loves the craft, so I thoroughly enjoy seeing this transformation of the industry and all the great work that comes from it," she explained.She encouraged young and aspiring actors to "train." "That's it. Train, and never stop training," she underscored.A neat fact about Rae is that she has earned two Bachelor's degrees in Physician Assistant Studies and Medical Laboratory Science. "Well, it feels good of course," she said. "It's an accomplishment that I literally worked super hard for and I'm very proud of. It also humors me to see how I don't work in either field anymore, like wow… all those dang tests… just to say 'I'm out, I'm going to act.' Life’s funny like that though."She listed Meryl Streep and Jim Carrey as her dream acting partners. "I would love to work with both of them. Just so I could be in their work presence and be a sponge," she exclaimed.On her definition of the word success, Rae remarked, "Success to me is eternal peace, bliss, love, and light. It's the ability to live a full life where I learned, laughed, ate great food, experienced different cultures, traveled the world, touched people’s lives in a positive way, and loved deeply."For her fans and followers, she concluded about Vagrant Queen, "Watch it on Thursdays at 11 p.m. EST/ 10 p.m. CT on SyFy and if you miss it, catch it On-Demand or on the SyFy App." More about Adriyan Rae, Vagrant Queen, Syfy, Actress, Digital Age Adriyan Rae Vagrant Queen Syfy Actress Digital Age