What makes a brand become a 'superbrand'? According to the British Superbrands Council
this is an assessment against three criteria, namely quality, reliability and distinction. The superbrands research exercise has been running since 1995. The 2018 vote involved 2,500 consumers; 2,500 business leaders; and a final review by 34 industry experts. In all some 3,200 brands were evaluated, across 62 business sectors.
The output is in the form of two lists. The first is of 'Business Superbrands'. The top 10 for 2018 is
:
1. Apple
2. BP
3. Microsoft
4. British Airways
5. Emirates Airways
6. Google
7. PayPal
8. Shell
9. Visa
10. Mastercard
Apple: "The design of iOS 7 is beautiful because it’s all of those things. And it’s the start of a new chapter for iOS."
Apple Inc.
With these busienss-to-business brands there have been few changes in the top twenty, although British Airways has lost its top spot
to Apple. Nevertheless, it remains the top airline. With the energy sector, BP has moved ahead of Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell.
The second list is of 'Consumer Superbrands'. The top ten looks like
:
1. LEGO
2. Gillette
3. Apple
4. Andrex
5. Coca-Cola
6. Disney
7. Marks and Spencer
8. Boots
9. Heinz
10. BMW
Sarah Gopaul in front of the Lego Movie display made of Lego
Courtesy Sarah Gopaul
In terms of significant changes for 2018, the Consumer Superbrands list has seen LEGO reach the top spot. Back in 2014 the Danish plastic bricks manufacturer was placed 25th. The rise might reflect LEGO's diversification into computer games and movies. Second place Gillette is also a rise, despite a growth in trend for men to shave less (beards are becoming popular with 18-to-29 year olds). Apple remains ever-present, despite relatively disappointing iPhonee X sales in the U.K.
Although there have been changes in terms of position, the top ten (and top twenty), overall, sees the same companies that have featured for the past few years featuring again. What is of interest in the longer-term is that, lower down the list, disruptive brands are making headway and are making their way up the list.
At the same time, the types of brand losing ground lower down the list are less-fashionable food and drink manufacturers. Also, newspapers appear to be in decline as much-loved brands, which is probably a reflection of the rise of digital content media. Digital based brands have risen, with moves for Amazon, Netflix, Zoopla, and Trivago.
In related news concerning brands and companies, Apple has retained its number ranking as the world's most intimate brand. See Digital Journal's article "Apple remains the world's most intimate brand
."