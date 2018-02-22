By By Ken Hanly 12 hours ago in Business Los Gatos - Shares of Roku that manufactures streaming media players and is incorporated in some TVs saw its shares drop more than 20 percent on Thursday morning. Roku The various products are displayed at Roku forecast weak first quarter of 2018 Roku predicted that it will bring in $120 to $130 million in revenue for the quarter whereas the estimate of Wall Street was $132 million. However, the company's prediction took into account a new revenue recognition standard which may have had an impact on its figures it said when releasing its earnings forecast. Roku still did well last quarter In spite of the weaker forecast Roku actually beat Wall Street earning estimate last quarter. It had adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $188.3 million. Analysts had estimated it would lose $0.10 on revenue of just $182.5 million. Roku stock went public last September and has tripled in value since then but as of Thursday it was $40.39 per share down 23.18 percent this year. It remains to be seen if the company can boost its earnings during following quarters but right now investors appear not to have confidence in the firm. Roku was founded back in October of 2002 by Anthony Wood. Roku means "six" in Japanese. Roku was the sixth company that Wood had founded. In April of 2007 Wood became a vice president of Netflix. When Netflix decided not to build its own streaming player a new Roku was set up in Palo Alto California. Netflix invested $6 million. In 2015 the company moved to Los Gatos California. By May 2011 Roku claimed to have over a million clients.The various products are displayed at this website. . Some of the players are around fifty dollars US or less. There is also a streaming stick that plugs into a USB port. There are many free channels and no monthly charge. However, there are other channels that do charge. You Tube is available. Netflix can also be viewed but you must be a subscriber or subscribe. RCA and others incorporate Roku into some of their TVs. Roku is available in Canada as well as the US. The sharp drop was due to a weaker-than-expected forecast for the first quarter of this year.Roku predicted that it will bring in $120 to $130 million in revenue for the quarter whereas the estimate of Wall Street was $132 million. However, the company's prediction took into account a new revenue recognition standard which may have had an impact on its figures it said when releasing its earnings forecast.In spite of the weaker forecast Roku actually beat Wall Street earning estimate last quarter. It had adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share on revenue of $188.3 million. Analysts had estimated it would lose $0.10 on revenue of just $182.5 million.Roku stock went public last September and has tripled in value since then but as of Thursday it was $40.39 per share down 23.18 percent this year. It remains to be seen if the company can boost its earnings during following quarters but right now investors appear not to have confidence in the firm. More about Roku, roku share prices, roku streaming playerrs More news from Roku roku share prices roku streaming playe...