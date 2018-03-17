By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Business Retail bankruptcies and defaults hit a peak last year, soaring past records set during the recession, and things could get even worse this year, according to the credit-ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. With Toys 'R' Us filing for liquidation on Thursday, this means it will close or sell its remaining 735 US stores, making it the first retailer to liquidate in 2018. So far this year, Bon-Ton Stores, which filed in February, and Bi-Lo, which owns the grocery store chains Additionally, Claire's, a girls jewelry and accessory chain, is Claire's and Toys 'R' Us will join a long list of retailers that have been hit hard by changes in the retail industry. Analysts point to the number of retail stores in large shopping malls that have left, causing a decline in customers. But an even bigger cause being cited is the change in how we shop today. The store front of Winn-Dixie Store #736 in Port Charlotte, Florida. This store is located in the Promenades Mall on Tamiami Trail. PCHS-NJROTC Digital technology versus the shopping mall Digital transformation has taken over the retail industry. As One of the biggest changes taking place in the retail industry can be summed up by saying: "Consumer behaviors can be summarized as 'what they want, they want it now.' This means putting in place quick ordering and quick delivery. And Amazon, Walmart, and a few other retailers have jumped right into using digital technology to their advantage, turning the "all-day trip to the mall shoppers" into online shoppers, where a consumer can easily go to numerous stores in the comfort of their own homes. A JC Penny department store is shown in Escondido, California With permission by Reuters / Mike Blake Retail bankruptcies and defaults could hit record levels this year According to an assessment by the credit-ratings agency "We believe defaults in 2018 could match or exceed last year's record level," S&P Global Ratings analyst Robert Shulz wrote in a recent report that identified 20 retailers at risk of defaulting. "Despite store closures amid the turmoil, the US remains significantly oversaturated with retail stores," he wrote. "Some retailers have made progress towards better aligning their physical footprint to the new reality of physical versus virtual sales, but there is still excess capacity." S&P Global Ratings has identified 19 retailers at the most risk of defaulting this year: 99 Cents Only Stores LLC Bluestem Brands, Inc. Everest Holdings, LLC FULLBEAUTY Brands Holdings Corp. J.Crew Group, Inc. New Academy Holding Co. LLC PetSmart Inc. Steak 'n Shake Inc. "Some retailers have made progress towards better aligning their physical footprint to the new reality of physical versus virtual sales, but there is still excess capacity."

S&P Global Ratings has identified 19 retailers at the most risk of defaulting this year:

99 Cents Only Stores LLC
Bluestem Brands, Inc.
Everest Holdings, LLC
FULLBEAUTY Brands Holdings Corp.
J.Crew Group, Inc.
New Academy Holding Co. LLC
PetSmart Inc.
Steak 'n Shake Inc.
SSH Holdings
David's Bridal, Inc.
Neiman Marcus Group
Evergreen AcqCo 1 LP
HT Intermediate Holdings Corp.
Payless
BKH
The Fresh Market
Guitar Center
Claire's Stores, Inc.
Sears Holdings