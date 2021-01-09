Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageQ&A: Adopting a Customer 360 view to deliver supply chain success Special

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     1 hour ago in Business
For businesses that struggled in 2020, turning things around during 2021 is a must. One area to focus on is sharpening up with supply chain. This requires adopting a Customer 360 view, explains expert Richard Barnett.
To gain a fresh insight into supply chain trends and the year ahead, Digital Journal caught up with Richard Barnett, CMO of Supplyframe. Barnett explains some of the biggest supply chain trends in 2021.
Digital Journal: What are likely to be the biggest stories surrounding your industry in 2021?
Richard Barnett: The acceleration towards digital self-service and further democratization of business-to-business e-commerce in industry will continue. This shift was highly accelerated during 2020 as major industry events were canceled or moved to a virtual format. In 2021, we will see increased focus on digital transformation of the industry, with a renewed focus on customer experience and also customer intelligence. Leading electronics distributors and component suppliers will also develop new centralized inside sales organizations. These will potentially merge customer order support, lead generation, and opportunity management.
DJ: What trends will emerge in 2021?
Barnett: The need for more customer intelligence will drive broader adoption in B2B of CX platforms, those that truly provide for a “Customer 360” view for design engineers and procurement professionals at customers and new prospects. Many firms have invested in audience management, Internet analytics, and other systems to track customer engagement digitally (the so-termed digital footprint) across web site properties and in relation to digital campaigns.
DJ: What will surprise us in 2021?
Barnett: The chase to own the entirety of customer’s bill of materials drives the need for new mergers and aquisitions. I could see a semiconductor manufacturer acquiring a strategic partner in the IP&E (interconnect, passive and electromechanical) space -- providing customers with a single-stop experience for their design needs.
DJ: What role can your technology play in 2021?
Barnett: We can provide customers with the ecosystem view of customer activity, that they wouldn’t otherwise see on their own website. We provide design engineers and procurement professionals a trust, non-biased option to quickly find information they need and make informed decisions, to help them get to market faster with their products.
More about Supply chain, Customers, Delivery, Distribution
 
Latest News
Top News
Indonesian plane feared crashed after losing contact
Review: Carolyn Hennesy is sensational in new episodes of 'Studio City' Special
Two high-profile participants in DC riots have been arrested
Increasingly isolated Trump threatened with second impeachment
Quebec’s province-wide COVID-19 curfew under fire
Pope, Queen Elizabeth join vaccine drive as UK tops 3 million cases
COVID-19 cases overwhelming ICUs and morgues in California
Review: Aaron Watson releases amazing 'American Soul' country album Special
'American Idol' alum Stefano talks 'Why I'm Here,' future plans Special
Hydrogen fuel cell train planned for Scotland