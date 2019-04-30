By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Business An audience engagement case study shows how quizzes 'retain reader eyeballs' and how driving this level of engagement can help to secure business conversions and retain customer loyalty. How can a business actively encourage online engagement? Riddle, a digital quiz maker company, has completed READ MORE: Five outdated IT practices that businesses need to overcome A common method for getting clicks and keeping a user online is to use interactive content, especially content that engages the user. This is typically content that requires input. As an example of how this can work, Boris Pfeiffer, CEO of Riddle, provided Digital Journal with an example case study. For the company Minute Media, which hosts a collection of premium brands, such 90min.com – a global soccer destination – such an engagement is key. This is because Minute Media require advertising as part of their business model and the company is regularly seeking new advertising formats to sell. In one case study, Riddle has helped to deliver Minute Media’s digital group of brands the metrics they required. To help to drive up engagement, Minute Media deployed quiz maker Riddle to make a collection of sponsored quizzes, polls and personality tests centered around sports content (which was in keeping with the theme of the site). Along with the clients’ branding, these quizzes were thematically related to the sponsor’s campaign. This delivered content that attracted a high-level of customer attention and it provided an a high engagement rate, which could be assessed from data analytics. Key metrics from the case study showed engagement rates which ranged from three to eight percent. This represented a 900 percent increase in engagement beyond a traditional advertising model. Moreover, this level of engagement represented a 200 percent increase on a traditional Facebook post. The case study also showed a good completion rate, which is another sign of customer engagement. With the addition of the quizzes to the site, the average completion rate rose to 70 percent. Another important benchmark was the share rate (especially with social media shares). This was set at a 1 percent benchmark, and in practice this level was regularly exceeded. For modern businesses, an online presence is key — and the importance of digital is set to increase further. A recent report estimated that by 2020 the digital universe will grow to 40,000 exabytes How can a business actively encourage online engagement? Riddle, a digital quiz maker company, has completed a case study which shows how quizzes are a simple and effective solution when it comes to generating business conversions. For those organizations who base their business around online audience engagement, it can be difficult to assess what the business can do to ensure audiences visit, then stay for more content, and then return at a later date. Doing this is important, however; a CMI Survey , showed that interactive content results in more repeat visitors and greater multiple exposures.A common method for getting clicks and keeping a user online is to use interactive content, especially content that engages the user. This is typically content that requires input. As an example of how this can work, Boris Pfeiffer, CEO of Riddle, provided Digital Journal with an example case study.For the company Minute Media, which hosts a collection of premium brands, such 90min.com – a global soccer destination – such an engagement is key. This is because Minute Media require advertising as part of their business model and the company is regularly seeking new advertising formats to sell. In one case study, Riddle has helped to deliver Minute Media’s digital group of brands the metrics they required.To help to drive up engagement, Minute Media deployed quiz maker Riddle to make a collection of sponsored quizzes, polls and personality tests centered around sports content (which was in keeping with the theme of the site). Along with the clients’ branding, these quizzes were thematically related to the sponsor’s campaign. This delivered content that attracted a high-level of customer attention and it provided an a high engagement rate, which could be assessed from data analytics.Key metrics from the case study showed engagement rates which ranged from three to eight percent. This represented a 900 percent increase in engagement beyond a traditional advertising model. Moreover, this level of engagement represented a 200 percent increase on a traditional Facebook post.The case study also showed a good completion rate, which is another sign of customer engagement. With the addition of the quizzes to the site, the average completion rate rose to 70 percent. Another important benchmark was the share rate (especially with social media shares). This was set at a 1 percent benchmark, and in practice this level was regularly exceeded. More about Quizzes, Engagement, Businesses, Customers More news from Quizzes Engagement Businesses Customers