Being cyber aware
will help significantly to reduce human cyber risks within a buisness setting. It is important that all employees undertake a security awareness program. This is necessary address threats like malware, vulnerabilities, and threat actors, each of which can affect digital and human assets. It is recommended that businesses conduct a threat assessment
, which will provide a gap analysis.
Security experts at Infrascale
have provided Digital Journal some of the most urgent reasons companies need to address their cyber security. Some of the most important points are outlined below.
Data loss and compromise
Losing data in 2020 can be a major problem for any business. Whether the impacted data is financial, operational, employee, customer, or connected to suppliers, protecting and backing up business data should be among your most important operational priorities.
Costs related to damages and data recovery
Beyond the operational, trust and embarrassment factors of having corporate data lost and/or compromised, there are the additional financial costs to consider.
Loss of external party trust (customers/partners/suppliers)
When there is a security breach and data is lost or stolen, companies adhering to GDPR or other privacy doctrines have to alert those affected. That typically meanscustomers, partners and suppliers.
Educate employees
With cyber awareness, it all starts with education. When you train your employees (and other end users, for that matter) to identify, avoid and report threats, you make it more difficult for hackers to access and compromise your data.
Perform a risk assessment
When was the last time you performed an in-depth cyber security risk assessment? Unless it was within the last six months, you are courting disaster. This means creating a data protection plan and stick to it. Companies should keep their data distributed to protect them against a disaster in one location. Even backed-up data can be lost if it’s not located in a different geography. The cloud is an effective place to back up your data.