By By Tim Sandle 3 hours ago in Business While businesses put in place software systems to protect their services, these systems can still breakdown if employees are not sufficiently cyber-aware. A new report outlines some important advice. Security experts at Data loss and compromise Losing data in 2020 can be a major problem for any business. Whether the impacted data is financial, operational, employee, customer, or connected to suppliers, protecting and backing up business data should be among your most important operational priorities. Costs related to damages and data recovery Beyond the operational, trust and embarrassment factors of having corporate data lost and/or compromised, there are the additional financial costs to consider. Loss of external party trust (customers/partners/suppliers) When there is a security breach and data is lost or stolen, companies adhering to GDPR or other privacy doctrines have to alert those affected. That typically meanscustomers, partners and suppliers. Educate employees With cyber awareness, it all starts with education. When you train your employees (and other end users, for that matter) to identify, avoid and report threats, you make it more difficult for hackers to access and compromise your data. Perform a risk assessment When was the last time you performed an in-depth cyber security risk assessment? Unless it was within the last six months, you are courting disaster. This means creating a data protection plan and stick to it. Companies should keep their data distributed to protect them against a disaster in one location. Even backed-up data can be lost if it’s not located in a different geography. The cloud is an effective place to back up your data. Being cyber aware will help significantly to reduce human cyber risks within a buisness setting. It is important that all employees undertake a security awareness program. This is necessary address threats like malware, vulnerabilities, and threat actors, each of which can affect digital and human assets. It is recommended that businesses conduct a threat assessment , which will provide a gap analysis.Security experts at Infrascale have provided Digital Journal some of the most urgent reasons companies need to address their cyber security. Some of the most important points are outlined below.Losing data in 2020 can be a major problem for any business. Whether the impacted data is financial, operational, employee, customer, or connected to suppliers, protecting and backing up business data should be among your most important operational priorities.Beyond the operational, trust and embarrassment factors of having corporate data lost and/or compromised, there are the additional financial costs to consider.When there is a security breach and data is lost or stolen, companies adhering to GDPR or other privacy doctrines have to alert those affected. That typically meanscustomers, partners and suppliers.With cyber awareness, it all starts with education. When you train your employees (and other end users, for that matter) to identify, avoid and report threats, you make it more difficult for hackers to access and compromise your data.When was the last time you performed an in-depth cyber security risk assessment? Unless it was within the last six months, you are courting disaster. This means creating a data protection plan and stick to it. Companies should keep their data distributed to protect them against a disaster in one location. Even backed-up data can be lost if it’s not located in a different geography. The cloud is an effective place to back up your data. More about cyber awareness, Cyber attack, Cybersecurity cyber awareness Cyber attack Cybersecurity