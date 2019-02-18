By By Karen Graham 28 mins ago in Business Swindon - Honda will close its Swindon factory in western England with the potential loss of 3,500 jobs, British media and a local lawmaker said Monday, in another blow to a British economy made jittery by Brexit. Honda has not made a formal announcement on the closure, and a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May said she would not comment until there is an official confirmation. The information on the plant closure came from local lawmaker Justin Tomlinson who said he had spoken to Honda, which confirmed it was consulting with "all staff," reports Honda: RobertBuckland & I have already spoken to the Business Secretary & Honda. They are clear this is based on global trends and not Brexit as all European market production will consolidate in Japan in 2021. — Justin Tomlinson MP (@JustinTomlinson) February 18, 2019 Tomlinson said the decision "is based on global trends and not Brexit as all European market production will consolidate in Japan in 2021. There is not expected to be any job losses, or changes in production until 2021." In an A negative effect on auto workers Unite Union said if confirmed, the closure of the plant would be a "shattering body blow." And the news comes at a time when businesses are warning of the damage being created by the uncertainty around Britain’s looming exit from the European Union. The UK is set to leave the EU on March 29 but nothing has been worked out on the divorce. Workers stand under the logo of Honda Motor Co. outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo � Issei Kato / Reuters, Reuters National officer Des Quinn said: "The car industry in the UK over the last two decades has been the jewel in the crown for the manufacturing sector - and now it has been brought low by the chaotic Brexit uncertainty created by the rigid approach adopted by prime minister Theresa May." While Honda, according to Tomlinson, says the move is based on "global trends," it is not the only automaker that has become leary of the Brexit pullout. Earlier this month, Japan’s Nissan announced that it would not build a new SUV at its plant in Sunderland, England, citing "business reasons." Nissan did add that “the continued uncertainty around the U.K.’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future.” 2015 Honda Civic. Flikr Last week, Ford said if the UK left the EU, it would be “catastrophic for the U.K. auto industry and Ford’s manufacturing operations in the country.” Christian Stadler, professor of strategic management at Warwick Business School was quoted by the “Add the fact that the supply chain for most British-made cars crosses the Channel several times as parts are shipped back and forth, so any delays at the border after Brexit could severely disrupt the industry’s ‘just in time’ production method, and the U.K. starts to look like a less attractive place for international companies to build cars,” he said. The closure of the Swindon plant, 70 miles (115 kilometers) west of London, is set to take place in 2022, according to the BBC. 