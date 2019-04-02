The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says the May 31 meeting
will discuss the science, manufacturing, and sale of CBD as part of their attempt to regulate the product.
While the FDA is working to create a regulatory framework with sensible guidelines, they are - in the meantime - sending out warning letters to companies they view as irresponsibly marketing CBD products and making unsanctioned claims about their medical benefits, according to Marijuana Moment.
On Tuesday, the FDA announced it had sent three warning letters to companies last month that include: PotNetwork Holdings
in Florida, Nutra Pure
in Washington state and Advanced Spine and Pain
in New Jersey.
In a press release,
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the letters were sent "in response to their making unsubstantiated claims related to more than a dozen different products and spanning multiple product webpages, online stores, and social media websites."
As of right now, CBD - derived from hemp or cannabis - is not approved for use in foods and dietary supplements.
Any health claims must first be approved by the FDA. That is why the warning letters were sent out.
In a Twitter thread, the FDA commissioner added that he was “concerned to hear recently that several national pharmacy chains and other major retailers have begun to sell or will soon begin to sell” CBD products and that the agency will “be contacting them to remind them of #FDA obligations and our commitment to protect consumers against products that can put them at risk.”
Under the current restrictions surrounding the legality of CBD products, companies will need to be very careful in how they word any statements about the supposed health benefits of their products.