By Tim Sandle 21 mins ago in Business

While many businesses are making good use of digital technology for interfacing with consumers, a lower number are successfully leveraging big data analytics or using predictive analysis, according to a new survey.

The survey, which was run globally by DXC Technology and Leading Edge Forum, is titled "Connecting Digital Islands: Bridging the Business Transformation Gap," and it takes the pulse of where businesses are currently on their digital transformation trajectory.

As well as not fully utilizing the analytical power of the data collected, the review also finds that the main stumbling block for digital transformation remains an inability to get the "people and culture" aspects correct in order to drive the necessary long-term change. This means both workers and business leaders embracing a technology-infused work culture more fully. The main barrier to this is, according to the business leaders surveyed, a reluctance on the part of too many people to want to change work habits.

In terms of success factors drawn out from the survey data, the majority of firms (77 percent) report that the collection and application of data has now been embedded into the way their companies are operating.

The main technologies of interest to businesses include: High-speed 5G networks; AI and machine learning; and IoT sensors. Bubbling under are robotics and virtual and augmented reality innovations.

The number one application with these technologies is geared around competitive strategies. This is followed by the necessity to drive innovation and with creating a culture of continuous improvement.

With obstacles, almost two-thirds of business leaders (at 62 percent) see the absence of a unified set of tools and common platforms as creation a barrier to achieving technology-enabled organizational change. This not only creates issues between businesses but also within the company where an inconsistent approach to modernization leads to localized units working independently of one another (so-called 'digital islands').

A further issue due to hesitancy in relation to changing major businesses systems, with 66 percent of respondents indicating that their mission-critical systems are so complex there is deep-rooted concern about changing them.

In terms of resolving these DX issues, a proportion place strengthening employee engagement and empowerment as key; although the majority (at 70 percent) see the main change that is required is developing effective leadership.