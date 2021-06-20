Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk

A French and an American astronaut completed a six-hour spacewalk Sunday as they installed new solar panels to boost power supplies.

Published

US and French astronauts make ISS spacewalk
This NASA TV frame grab captured on June 20, 2021 shows US astronaut Shane Kimbrough seen from French astronaut Thomas Pesquet's helmet camera as the two installed a solar panel array on the International Space Station - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Alexander Zemlianichenko
This NASA TV frame grab captured on June 20, 2021 shows US astronaut Shane Kimbrough seen from French astronaut Thomas Pesquet's helmet camera as the two installed a solar panel array on the International Space Station - Copyright POOL/AFP/File Alexander Zemlianichenko

A French and an American astronaut completed a six-hour spacewalk Sunday as they installed new solar panels to boost power supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said.

“It is a huge team effort each time and couldn’t be happier to return with @astro_kimbrough,” tweeted Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, referring to his American colleague Shane Kimbrough.

Pesquet is with the European Space Agency, Kimbrough with NASA.

The two men, who arrived on the space station in late April, activated the internal batteries in their space suits at 11H42 GMT, then opened the hatch to the ISS airlock.

They then continued the work of positioning, attaching and deploying six new-generation solar panels, referred to as iROSA, for Roll-Out Solar Array.

– Another spacewalk Friday –

The panels, 60 feet (19 meters) long when deployed, were delivered to the station early this month by an uncrewed SpaceX flight.

The astronauts are slated to complete the installation of a second solar panel array on Friday.

The new panels, which will power both daily operations and the research and science projects carried out on the ISS, are expected to have a 15-year lifespan.

A first spacewalk on Wednesday ran into several snags, notably problems with Kimbrough’s spacesuit. He temporarily lost data on his spacesuit display unit, and then suffered a brief spike in the suit’s pressure reading.

Sunday’s outing was the fourth time the two astronauts had ventured into space together.

In addition to Wednesday’s spacewalk, they did so twice on a 2017 mission, attached by tethers to the space station as it orbits the Earth at an altitude of some 250 miles (400 kilometers).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In all, there have been 240 ISS spacewalks as astronauts carry out the work of assembling and maintaining, as well as upgrading, the station.

In this article:Iss, NASA, Space station, space walk

You may also like:

Social Media

Huge changes for internet and Big Tech under US antitrust proposal

The antitrust overhaul package unveiled in Congress targeting Big Tech, if enacted, could have far-reaching effects on how people use the internet.

6 hours ago

Life

Drought and extreme heat in the U.S. West – The climate change connection

A new NOAA study in the Journal of Climate warns that in the already warm and frequently dry southern Great Plains and Southwest, climate...

14 hours ago
US hiring underwhelms in May as economic reopening hits turbulence US hiring underwhelms in May as economic reopening hits turbulence

Business

Businesses reassessing how they plan on staying open during the ‘Great Resignation’

Companies that successfully made it through the worst of the coronavirus pandemic are now facing a new problem.

23 hours ago
Saudi seeks religious reset as clerical power wanes Saudi seeks religious reset as clerical power wanes

World

Saudi seeks religious reset as clerical power wanes

Sun sets behind a mosque in the Saudi city of Hael - Copyright AFP/File HASSAN AMMARAnuj ChopraMuezzins issuing high-decibel calls to prayer have long...

18 hours ago