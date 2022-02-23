Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Uruguay appeals ruling ordering sale of eagle from Nazi battleship

Uruguay has appealed a ruling ordering it to sell a bronze eagle from a sunken World War II-era German destroyer found off Montevideo.

Published

A man poses with the eagle from the World War II Nazi German battleship the Graf Spee in this archive photo form 2006
A man poses with the eagle from the World War II Nazi German battleship the Graf Spee in this archive photo form 2006 - Copyright AFP STRINGER
A man poses with the eagle from the World War II Nazi German battleship the Graf Spee in this archive photo form 2006 - Copyright AFP STRINGER

Uruguay has appealed a ruling ordering it to sell a bronze eagle from a sunken World War II-era German destroyer found off Montevideo 16 years ago, government sources told AFP Wednesday.

“The appeal was filed this week,” defense ministry sources said.

The filing would be a final attempt by the government to seek a reversal to a 2019 ruling that the relic must be sold — a decision affirmed in a second judgement by the Supreme Court last December.

The more than 300-kilogram (660 pound), 2-meter (6.5-foot)-tall bird, which is gripping a Nazi swastika in its talons, adorned the stern of the Admiral Graf Spee, a battleship involved in one of the first naval skirmishes of World War II.

The sculpture was found in 2006 after a 10-year hunt in the River Plate off Montevideo.

The Graf Spee’s captain, Hans Langsdorff, had scuttled the destroyer on December 17, 1939, following the Battle of the River Plate.

The salvage team had signed a deal with the Uruguayan navy establishing that 50 percent of the sale of objects found in the search would become public property and the other 50 percent would go to the search’s backers.

Since its discovery, the sculpture — seen as likely to fetch a handsome sum at auction — has been kept in a navy warehouse.

When the sale didn’t come, brother financiers Alfredo and Felipe Etchegaray and diver Hector Bado — who died in 2017 — sued the state of Uruguay for breach of contract.

Litigation could continue for several more months following the government’s appeal.

The artifact’s potential sale has ruffled feathers in the German government, which fears the sculpture could be used to drum up Nazi support.

In this article:alemania, cultura, historia, nazis, remates, sociedad, Uruguay
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Desperate, hungry and thirsty, more and more people are flocking to Baidoa from rural areas of southern Somalia, one of the regions hardest hit by the drought that is engulfing the Horn of Africa Desperate, hungry and thirsty, more and more people are flocking to Baidoa from rural areas of southern Somalia, one of the regions hardest hit by the drought that is engulfing the Horn of Africa

World

Baidoa: Crossroads of despair in drought-ravaged Somalia

Desperate, hungry and thirsty, more and more people are flocking to Baidoa from rural areas of southern Somalia.

16 hours ago
The tequila fish was once reported to be extinct and only survived in captivity, but has since been reintroduced into a river in western Mexico The tequila fish was once reported to be extinct and only survived in captivity, but has since been reintroduced into a river in western Mexico

Tech & Science

Mexican town toasts tequila fish saved from extinction

Residents of a small town in western Mexico are celebrating the reintroduction into the wild of the tequila fish.

21 hours ago
The spike in US home prices came as supply hit all-time lows in 2021 amid strong demand from buyers The spike in US home prices came as supply hit all-time lows in 2021 amid strong demand from buyers

Business

US home prices saw biggest jump in 34 years in 2021

US home prices in 2021 saw their biggest increase in at least 34 years, according to data released Tuesday.

21 hours ago

World

World must brace for more extreme wildfires: UN

The number of major wildfires worldwide will rise sharply in coming decades due to global warming.

15 hours ago