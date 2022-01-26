Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

U.S. Government issues security alert for Quintana Roo due to recent violence

Published

The Riviera Maya is a tourism and resort district south of Cancun, Mexico. It straddles the coastal Federal Highway 307 along the Caribbean coastline of the state of Quintana Roo. Source - Dennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada. CC SA 2.0.
The Riviera Maya is a tourism and resort district south of Cancun, Mexico. It straddles the coastal Federal Highway 307 along the Caribbean coastline of the state of Quintana Roo. Source - Dennis Jarvis from Halifax, Canada. CC SA 2.0.

The U.S. government has issued a security alert for Quintana Roo due to the recent spate of violence in the state following the recent attacks at the Xcaret hotel in the Riviera Maya, where two Canadians died.

Mexico News Daily is reporting that the U.S. Consulate General in Mérida issued the alert, which highlighted tourist hotspots for their criminal activity. “In light of recent security incidents and criminal activity in popular tourist destinations including Cancún, Playa Del Carmen, and Tulum, U.S. citizens are reminded to exercise increased caution when traveling to the state of Quintana Roo.”

The warning instructed travelers to pay attention to local news, to avoid crowds, to be aware of their surroundings, to review their personal security plans, to follow directions from local officials, and to call the U.S. Consulate or Embassy for assistance or to call 911 in case of an emergency.

Source – US CONSULATE GENERAL MERIDA

CTV News Canada reported that a prosecutor in Mexico said Tuesday the wounding of one Canadian woman and the killing of two Canadian men last Friday at the Hotel Xcaret resort, south of Playa del Carmen was related to criminal activity.

The incident was the fourth beachfront shooting in the state since last October when gunfire left two tourists dead in Tulum. Another incident saw two drug dealers shot and killed on a beach in Puerto Morelos in November.

Additionally, a security threat was issued in December after a shooting incident on the beach at the Oasis Palm resort. Five men in military uniforms converged on a resort billed as family-friendly and fired about 20 shots, according to reports, before abandoning their jet skis, changing into civilian clothes, and fleeing, police said.

In this article:fourth beachfront shooting since Octpber, Killing of two Canadians, Quintana Rpp, Securyt alert for US cotozens
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Tonga eruption was so powerful that scientists propose a new ‘ultra’ classification

The undersea volcano that erupted near Tonga on January 15 was “hundreds of times” more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear explosion.

20 hours ago
Tens of thousands of people die in the United States every year after being shot Tens of thousands of people die in the United States every year after being shot

World

California city votes to become first in US to mandate gun insurance

The city of San Jose voted Tuesday to pass a law that will compel gun owners to take out insurance to cover any damage...

14 hours ago
The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation

World

Hong Kong transgender men lose court case on ID cards

The latest ruling comes after two transgender men challenged Hong Kong's policy, denouncing it as a human rights violation - Copyright AFP/File Robyn BeckTrans...

14 hours ago
Ali Jani, Acumatica Ali Jani, Acumatica

Business

Day 2 highlights from Acumatica Summit

At Acumatica Summit 2022, the cloud ERP leader announced updates to its future-proof platform and new paths toward success.

21 hours ago