The latest GOP fiasco started with Twitter’s suspension of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) personal account on Sunday over spreading misinformation on COVID-19. The carnival show has grown since then.

The Georgia Republican’s final offense was an assertion about an “extremely high” number of deaths that she said were related to COVID-19 vaccines, according to The Hill.

Ignoring the scientific data that shows vaccines are safe, Greene, instead found a social media site that permits self-reporting of alleged vaccine-related problems and which demonstrates no causal link between vaccines and deaths.

And if this is not bad enough – former President Trump and other prominent Republicans are using this episode to back up their claims that tech companies are biased against conservatives. I don’t know, but they must have pulled this claim out of their rear ends.

In a statement released late Monday evening, according to The Guardian, Trump called Twitter “a disgrace to democracy”, said Greene had “a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people”, and added: “Keep fighting, Marjorie!”

He also claimed that the site and Facebook — which suspended Greene’s personal account for 24 hours — were “boring, have only a Radical Left point of view, and are hated by everyone.”

Even House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, also a Republican, got into the verbal melee. On Monday, he claimed that “diversity of opinion … is under assault by Big Tech.” McCarthy also alluded to Greene without naming her when he referred to “recent decisions to silence Americans — including a sitting member of Congress.”

Greene also went after fellow Conservative lawmaker, Dan Crenshaw, a Texas congressman, and former Navy Seal, over his support for using the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to operate Covid testing sites.

Seeing as she could not use Twitter or Facebook, Greene took aim at Crenshaw on Instagram, writing: “No Fema should not set up testing sites to check for Omicron sneezes, coughs, and runny noses.”

She added, “And we don’t need Fema in hospitals, they should hire back all the unvaccinated [healthcare workers] they fired. He needs to stop calling himself conservative, he’s hurting our brand.”

Crenshaw responded on Instagram, saying: “Hey, Marjorie, if suggesting we should follow Trump policy instead of Biden mandates makes you mad, then you might be a Democrat – or just an idiot.”

And then, (and I am sure it won’t be the last) little barb to be thrown out by a disgruntled Republican, there is Lauren Boebert’s reaction to Greene’s Twitter ban.

Boebert drew outrage with her threatening response to Twitter’s ban of fellow far-right extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s banishment from the site.

Boebert hit back, saying Twitter has booted “a sitting US President” and “a sitting member of US Congress.” Then-President Donald Trump was banned in January 2021 for inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Greene and Trump are “of course, both from the same party,” Boebert noted, before adding, “They forget that in 2022 we are taking back the House and we WILL be holding them accountable!”

There are a whole bunch of Twitter responses to Boebert’s remarks about Twitter. Rather than bore people with countless retorts to her Tweet, I think this one Tweet says it all.