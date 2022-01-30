Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Trump suggests he will pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he is reelected president

At a rally in Texas, Donald Trump said he would consider pardoning those charged with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Published

Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election - Copyright AFP/File STR
Former US president Donald Trump continues to spread disinformation about the 2020 election - Copyright AFP/File STR

Former President Donald Trump said during a rally in Texas on Saturday that he would consider pardoning those charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying he would treat them “fairly” if he were reelected.

“Another thing we’ll do — and so many people have been asking me about it — if I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly. We will treat them fairly,” he said at a rally in Conroe, Texas, according to Politico. “And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly.”

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the worst assault on Congress since the War of 1812. Fueled by Trump’s false claims that his November 2020 election defeat was the result of fraud, the attackers sought to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

One police officer who responded to the attack died one day later, and four other officers who guarded the Capitol died later by suicide. About 140 officers were injured in the attack that went on for several hours.

Trump’s latest attempt at dangling the proverbial carrot over his supporters’ heads is nothing new – as he and his allies continue to rewrite the history of January 6, with baseless claims the FBI was the instigator of the insurrection.

According to an update made by the Department of Justice at the end of December, by that time more than 725 people had been arrested in connection with the attack, with 165 people pleading guilty to various federal charges and at least 70 receiving sentences or having their cases adjudicated.

US Capitol braced for rally supporting January 6 rioters
The US Capitol is seen through a temporary security fence in Washington, DC on September 16, 2021. Security measures are heightened in Washington, DC, in preparation for a September 18 demonstration to protest against the prosecution of suspects in the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol – Copyright AFP Hoshang Hashimi

Trump’s comments could have an effect on the Justice Department’s ongoing criminal prosecution of those charged in the riots. While many of the defendants are facing misdemeanor charges, their sentences will have run their course before Trump could potentially retake the presidency.

However, there are hundreds of rioters facing conspiracy, obstruction, and assault charges who could receive sentences that land them in prison for years. Trump’s assertion that he would pardon them could very well influence them to take a plea deal.

The far-right quickly welcomed Trump’s pledge of pardons, reports The Daily Beast. “Pardon and commute sentences! Due process,” far-right Jan 6 “Stop the Steal” leader Ali Alexander wrote on Telegram. “Thank you, Mr. President!”

“I’m so happy to hear President Trump say he will treat J6 defendants fairly and pardon them if needed,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) added. “America must have a fair justice system and we must protect due process.”

And, let’s be very clear – Trump is still trying to incite violence across the country. In his speech, Trump called for MAGA protests in metropolitan cities if prosecutors launch probes into his dealings.

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protests we have ever had in Washington, D.C., in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere because our country and our elections are corrupt,” he said.

In this article:Donald trump, inciting violence, Pardon of Jan 6 rioters, Politics, reelection plans
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Supporters of the Canadian truckers' protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates pulled in front of the Parliament building in Ottawa on January 28, 2022 Supporters of the Canadian truckers' protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates pulled in front of the Parliament building in Ottawa on January 28, 2022

World

As ‘freedom convoy’ reaches Ottawa, protest is taking on a more sinister makeup

Canada: The event was loosely organized as a protest against the federal government’s vaccine mandates.

19 hours ago

World

A Ukrainian mother vows to take up gun if Russia invades

Standing in the dining room of her Kyiv flat, mother-of-three Mariana Zhaglo pulls her long rifle out of its khaki case. 

20 hours ago
Crews in yellow plastic protective suits were seen at Mae Ram Phueng Beach Crews in yellow plastic protective suits were seen at Mae Ram Phueng Beach

World

Oil spill ‘nail in the coffin’ for Covid-hit Thai beach businesses

Oil washing up on a beach on Thailand’s east coast could be the “nail in the coffin” for pandemic-hit hotels and restaurants.

24 hours ago
Lang has become a rising star in German politics since being elected as an MP last year Lang has become a rising star in German politics since being elected as an MP last year

World

Young feminist, Iran-born old hand to lead German Greens

Feminist Ricarda Lang, 28, and Iranian-born foreign policy expert Omid Nouripour, 46, are taking the reins of the ecologist party.

22 hours ago