Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Three killed in Solomon Islands unrest

Published

What next for riot-hit Solomon Islands?
The Solomon Islands has witnessed three days of rioting, exposing widespread frustration at low living standards - Copyright AFP CHARLEY PIRINGI
The Solomon Islands has witnessed three days of rioting, exposing widespread frustration at low living standards - Copyright AFP CHARLEY PIRINGI

The bodies of three people have been discovered in a burnt-out building in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara, police said Saturday, the first reported deaths after days of rioting.

The charred bodies were discovered in a store in the Chinatown district of Honiara, with a security guard telling AFP he found the bodies in two rooms late Friday.

Police said forensic teams had launched an investigation and were still on the scene but that the cause of the deaths was unclear.

The streets of the capital remained relatively quiet on Saturday morning as locals begin to assess the damage left by days of rioting.

A curfew had been imposed on the restive capital overnight after a third day of violence that saw the prime minister’s home come under attack and swathes of the city reduced to smouldering ruins.

Australian peacekeepers, who arrived in the country late Thursday, also joined police on the streets to restore order and protect critical infrastructure.

The explosion of violence is partly a result of frustrations with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s government and chronic unemployment — made worse by the pandemic.

Experts say the crisis has also been fuelled by long-standing animosity between residents of the most populous island Malaita and the central government based on the island of Guadalcanal.

The archipelago nation of around 700,000 people has for decades endured ethnic and political tensions.

Malaita residents have long complained that their island is neglected by the central government, and divisions intensified when Sogavare recognised Beijing in 2019.

In this article:Honiara, Solomon islands
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Across the world different solutions are needed to meet the security challenges

Cybersecurity will see more development and integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and this will be fuelled by the various attack vectors.

9 hours ago
Rioters rampage in Solomons capital for third day despite peacekeepers Rioters rampage in Solomons capital for third day despite peacekeepers

World

Rioters rampage in Solomons capital for third day despite peacekeepers

Police fired warning shots and tear gas to disperse rioters attacking the home of the Solomon Islands prime minister.

20 hours ago
Europe scrambles for Covid control with boosters, jabs for kids Europe scrambles for Covid control with boosters, jabs for kids

World

Europe scrambles for Covid control with boosters, jabs for kids

Europe scrambled to regain control over a resurgent coronavirus as governments urged adult boosters and jabs for young children.

19 hours ago

Life

Abraham Lincoln’s proclamation on Thanksgiving 1863 is appropriate today

This year we again were entertained by the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, while today, shoppers are looking for Black Friday sales.

4 hours ago