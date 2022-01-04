Op-Ed: The price of insanity — America hits 1 million COVID cases per day. Happy, idiots?

US health officials have given the green light for Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot to be administered to children as young as 12 - Copyright AFP/File Robyn Beck

What can you possibly say about this? That America’s absurd total inability to interact with reality has finally paid off? That riding off into the sunset requires somewhere to ride to? At this rate, the entire country will be infected in about a year.

The most backward countries in the world are doing a much better job of managing COVID than America. These are countries where plumbing is considered a luxury. In America, there’s probably some group which is totally against plumbing. After all, what could you possibly need it for?

…But in the good ol’ USA (Useless Suckers of Alltime), this total failure is an actual, lucrative, ideology. So there. A horde of unemployable Grotesque Old Peasants, QAnobodies, and Foxwits will be telling the adoring masses that it’s all about their right to catch easily avoidable diseases and die of them.

Fearlessly agreeing with themselves, that narrative is already written, buried, and done. This is what happens when a nation spends a lot of time talking total BS to itself.

The COVID news from America is so bad that it has literally swamped the headlines worldwide. The less good news is that these are just the reported cases. There will be quite a few people with a slight case of the snuffles who haven’t been tested or diagnosed.

…So there’s more fun to come. This is an expensive hobby. The disease which was a “hoax” according to some moron way back when has cost trillions and will cost more. This is the price of ignorance, and it’s getting steeper.

The future of failure – How to make sure America just keeps on losing

What’s significant about this DIY black hole America seems to like so much is that it’s a recipe for future disasters. It’s hard to tell where this utter imbecility will go. The only sure thing is that it will go nowhere useful, relevant, or interesting. It’ll go to the most turgid non-solutions, the least productive negative outcomes.

It’s exactly like talkback radio; just say the same things and get paid for it while doing absolutely nothing about anything.

I can see it now, about 30 years from now:

Drab Slab O’Flab, the junior House representative of Some Great State We Can No Longer Spell Or Find On The Map issued a statement about the entire east coast burning down last week:

“It’s all they communist “buildings” what done it. Buildings restrict your right to be homeless, miserable, and sick. We’re going to put a stop to them. The fire was started by one of those new-fangled cooktops, too, and we’re going to ban them in case anyone else thinks they can get away with eating hot food.

We’re sending a message to the elites – If you think you can just go on eating and breathing, you’re wrong. We’re gonna make sure nobody thinks they have such luxury entitlements. We’re also gonna make sure that America retains the right to poverty, insanity and good old-fashioned total failure across the board.

You absolute dribbling morons.