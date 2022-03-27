Op-Ed: Talking nukes again — When irrational meets stupid

Activists in New York stage an anti-war protest as Russia's invasion of Ukraine reaches the one-month mark - Copyright AFP Ed JONES

Enough with the turgid psychoanalyses of Putin. Let’s talk facts. Posing an existential threat to the world is a truly lousy idea even for an idiot, let alone someone who’s supposed to be savvy.

The mere mention of using nukes is intolerable. The repetitive, futile, talk of nukes is a classic End of the World copout scenario. It’s an excuse to be irrational and avoid all issues. The nuclear talk sounds like desperation and admission of total defeat. Why are nukes even being mentioned in context with Ukraine?

Does a month of stupid, unnecessary, self-defeating mistakes justify making it so much worse? How? To achieve what? Suicide?

There are no justifications. Nobody has any intention of “attacking” Russia. It seems quite able to do a really good job of that all by itself. Russia might well be a lot better off defending itself against itself.

This is the sort of talk that comes from someone who’s been beaten up in a bar and goes home to get a gun, with more useless idiocy to follow. The fact that it’s the guy who started the fight hardly adds credence. Of all the unnecessary, futile, wars in history, the Ukraine war is right up there with World War One for pure egregious lunacy.

I feel obliged to point out – In the middle of a raging global pandemic, with endless other major worldwide issues from plastics in human blood to Antarctic meltdown, how smart can this be? This is quite literally as dumb as dumb can get.

A few other minor factual issues here:

Russia can’t win a nuclear war, either.

Russia is a much smaller target than the Soviet Union; any nuclear strikes on it will be proportionately much more destructive.

Any sort of nuclear weapon use means Russia will be totally isolated and subject to severe long-term retaliation far beyond sanctions.

A full-spectrum military response from the West would be inevitable.

The response would definitely destroy Russia’s dilapidated, demoralized, outdated, military, with or without nukes, and destroy the power base.

An all-out nuclear war would effectively end Russia as a viable nation.

It would take about 5-10% of available Western nuclear weapons to obliterate the essential core of the Russian economy.

There could be no recovery, and Russia would be in far worse physical and economic condition than Nazi Germany in 1945.

The rest of the world will be focused on its own survival; no outside help will come to Russia.

…So even if a nuclear war doesn’t exterminate Russia as a nation, the aftermath probably would. The government could not survive in any form. Anyone responsible for the use of nukes would be hunted down worldwide. Dumb, dumber, and dumbest.

The solution is simple and easy to do

Get the hell out of Ukraine and stay out Focus on real Russian issues, not imaginary threats Stop creating endless unnecessary problems for yourself

All of this can be done with a phone call and some actual thinking.

Disclaimer

The opinions expressed in this Op-Ed are those of the author. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of the Digital Journal or its members.