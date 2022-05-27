Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Sudan women’s activist wins human rights prize

Published

Sudanese activist Amira Osman Hamed speaks with an AFP journalist during an interview in Khartoum on September 8, 2013, when she faced potential flogging under Sudanese law for leaving her hair uncovered
Sudanese activist Amira Osman Hamed speaks with an AFP journalist during an interview in Khartoum on September 8, 2013, when she faced potential flogging under Sudanese law for leaving her hair uncovered - Copyright AFP/File Greg Baker
Sudanese activist Amira Osman Hamed speaks with an AFP journalist during an interview in Khartoum on September 8, 2013, when she faced potential flogging under Sudanese law for leaving her hair uncovered - Copyright AFP/File Greg Baker

Sudanese women’s activist Amira Osman Hamed has won a Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk, the organisation announced Friday.

The activist and engineer, now in her forties, has been advocating for Sudanese women for two decades, and was detained this year in a crackdown following the country’s latest coup.

She was among defenders from Afghanistan, Belarus, Zimbabwe and Mexico who also received the 2022 award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk.

Osman “never deterred from her mission,” Dublin-based Front Line Defenders said in its awards announcement, “consistently (advocating) for democracy, human rights, and women’s rights.”

After first being charged for wearing trousers in 2002, she drew international support in 2013 when she was detained and threatened with flogging for refusing to wear a headscarf. 

Both charges fell under morality laws during the rule of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir who took power in an Islamist-backed coup. Osman told AFP at the time that the morality laws had “changed Sudanese women from victims to criminals” and targeted “the dignity of Sudanese people.”

In 2009 she established “No to Women Oppression”, an initiative to advocate against the much-derided Public Order Law. It was finally repealed in 2019 after Bashir’s ouster following a mass uprising.

Women were at the forefront of protests that toppled Bashir, and hopes were high for a more liberal Sudan as restrictions were removed that had stifled their actions and public lives. 

But many fear for the hard-won liberties gained since his ouster, after the October coup led by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule.

A crackdown on civilian pro-democracy figures has followed, with at least 96 people killed in protests and hundreds detained.

In late January 2022, Osman’s team told AFP that “30 masked armed men” had stormed into her house in Khartoum in the middle of the night, “taking her to an unknown location.”

The United Nations mission to Sudan called for her release, tweeting that “Amira’s arrest and pattern of violence against women’s rights activists severely risks reducing their political participation in Sudan.”

She was freed in early February and an AFP correspondent saw her participating in a demonstration, kneeling on crutches due to a prior back injury. 

The award has honoured human rights defenders annually since 2005. 

In this article:Award, Rights, Sudan, Women
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Thirteen-year-old Yevgen could distinguish the calibre of shells exploding around him after three months of Russia's war in Ukraine Thirteen-year-old Yevgen could distinguish the calibre of shells exploding around him after three months of Russia's war in Ukraine

World

Ukraine’s children of war roam rubble of eastern front

The darting eyes of the sullen boy sitting all alone on a slab of a destroyed Ukrainian apartment tower moved to the sound of...

22 hours ago

Business

No slump for pump and dump cryptocurrency gangs

The value of an obscure coin called Enzyme was tumbling downwards earlier this month — but then something unusual happened on May 15.

20 hours ago
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance

World

Finnish PM says trust in Russia lost for ‘generations’ during Kyiv trip

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has spurred Finland to make a historic bid to join the US-led NATO military alliance - Copyright AFP Jim WATSONFinnish...

16 hours ago

Life

UK readies for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

Britain brings out the bunting next week for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, to mark her 70 years on the throne. 

23 hours ago