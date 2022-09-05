Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Solomon Islands PM says to lift ban on foreign navy ships soon

AFP

Published

Solomon Island's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (C) expects the snap ban on foreign naval vessels to be lifted soon
Solomon Island's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (C) expects the snap ban on foreign naval vessels to be lifted soon - Copyright AFP/File William WEST
Solomon Island's Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (C) expects the snap ban on foreign naval vessels to be lifted soon - Copyright AFP/File William WEST

A snap ban on foreign military vessels docking in Solomon Islands is poised to be lifted, the Pacific nation’s leader told parliament Monday.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said a review of the makeshift ban was “progressing very well. We do not expect the temporary moratorium to last for a long time”.

Two weeks ago, US Coast Guard ship Oliver Henry opted to turn away from Honiara, capital of the Solomons, after a lengthy delay to their request to dock.

The HMS Spey, a British naval patrol vessel, also left Solomons waters before getting a late answer to their docking request.

Sogavare’s office then confirmed a snap ban on military vessels from “all countries” while naval approval processes were reviewed.

When asked on Monday about the Oliver Henry incident, Sogavare said it had not been refused permission but instead opted to leave “our waters prior to being informed of approval” to dock.

He said the “temporary” ban was because the Pacific nation had seen “a sudden increase” in requests for visits by military vessels.

“In many cases, service requests are made at short notice and there is expectation that all requests will always be approved,” Sogavare added.

“Each request needs proper assessment, including of the benefits and risks to Solomon Islands.”

He told parliament the review was nearly complete.

Sogavare has deepened his South Pacific nation’s ties with China, and faced street protests against his decision to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

After widespread rioting in Honiara and demands for his ouster last year, his government signed a secretive defence pact with Beijing that — according to a leaked draft — allows him to call in Chinese security forces to quell unrest.

Last month, Sogavare’s office accused Western media organisations in the Solomons of “spreading anti-China sentiment”.

A statement issued by the office threatened to ban or deport reporters for “disrespectful and demeaning” coverage and said some foreign media were trying to “engineer regime change”.

In this article:Australia, China, Diplomacy, navy, Solomons
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Britain finds out Monday if its new prime minister will be Rishi Sunak (L) or Liz Truss (R) who has been ahead in polls Britain finds out Monday if its new prime minister will be Rishi Sunak (L) or Liz Truss (R) who has been ahead in polls

World

Truss named UK leader as embattled Tories urged to unite

Britain finds out Monday if its new prime minister will be Rishi Sunak (L) or Liz Truss (R) who has been ahead in polls...

14 hours ago
Most countries 'failed' on climate Paris pledges: Obama Most countries 'failed' on climate Paris pledges: Obama

Entertainment

U.S. President Barack Obama wins his first-ever Emmy Award

President Barack Obama won his first-ever Emmy Award on Saturday, for the Netflix docuseries "Our Great National Parks."

23 hours ago
The Boeing 747 at Cordoba airport in Argentina The Boeing 747 at Cordoba airport in Argentina

World

Israel banning four-engine aircraft amid environmental concerns

Israel will ban Boeing 747 and similar aircraft with four engines as of March 31, 2023, to reduce noise and air pollution.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Security expert on Dominican Republic ransomware attack

Government organizations are an attractive target for cybercriminals because of the wealth of sensitive information they hold.

18 hours ago